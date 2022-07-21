The Hattenhauer Distributing Columbia Gorge Hustlers had early momentum in the opening round of the American Legion Baseball Single A state tournament in Aurora, but the Eugene Ole A’s came from behind to win the July 20 game.

The Hustlers, guided by Coach Pat Clark, outhit the A’s 8-6, but the Eugene team pulled out a 6-5 win Wednesday at Bob Brack Stadium at North Marion High School.