Having home-field advantage in a May 17 Intermountain Conference doubleheader, plus having the additional inspiration provided by a Senior Night ceremony, seemed to be near-perfect circumstances for the Hood River Valley to get a playoff-clinching victory over Gorge rival The Dalles.
The No. 14 ranked Eagles (7-8 IMC, 11-15 overall) also had a more experienced squad (five seniors) in the key match-up versus the younger Riverhawks (no seniors). A 12-9 win over the Hawks on May 12 in The Dalles gave the Eagles added confidence and momentum of a four-game win streak. HRV needed to win one of two games at home against The Dalles and held an 8-3 lead going into the seventh inning of Game 1 of the doubleheader — they were three outs away from qualifying for the playoffs and eliminating The Dalles in the process.
Then, in an amazing, dramatic momentum shift, the Riverhawks came-from-behind by scoring six runs in the top of the seventh to pull out a 9-8 Game 1 win at Westside Elementary School in Hood River. The No. 8-ranked Riverhawks maintained their momentum and proceeded to win, 4-2, in Game 2 for a sweep to advance to the 5A playoffs for the first time since 2016. For the Eagles, guided by Coach Ryan Munn, the losses brought a sad conclusion to their season.
“Obviously, these two teams are very closely matched,” said Munn. “I knew that we had to come out and fight. We played fairly well in the first game, but we just had one really bad inning that cost us the game. They (Riverhawks) are a good ball club and I’ll tip my hat to them. I’m pretty proud of those girls. I wish them all of the luck in the playoffs. I know a lot of the girls on their team and they’re good kids and they try hard, and I hope they go far. Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose.”
In the pivotal Game 1, The Dalles built a 3-0 lead in the first inning, highlighted with a leadoff home run by sophomore catcher Zoe LeBreton, which was her seventh homer this year. The Eagles trimmed the deficit to 3-1 in the second on an RBI single by Sienna Davis. The Eagles’ momentum continued in the third as they batted around their lineup with 10 batters going to the plate to face Riverhawks junior starting pitcher Ella Smith. HRV seemingly took control of the game as Sienna Davis, Mallory McNerney and Hailey Olson hit RBI doubles in a five hit, six-run rally, lifting the Eagles in front 7-3. Following two scoreless innings, the Eagles extended their advantage in the sixth for an 8-3 lead, setting up the Riverhawks’ thrilling, seventh-inning comeback.
In Game 2 The Dalles ace junior hurler Kennedy Abbas had 10 strikeouts and allowed eight hits in leading the Riverhawks to the playoff clinching victory.
Following the first game of the doubleheader, Eagle seniors Bella Moore, Kyra Davis, Olson, Jessa Nickelsen, and Reese Leiblein were honored in a special ceremony for their contributions to the Eagle softball team throughout their careers.
“Bella is like a spitfire, and she’ll do anything it takes to help you win,” said Munn. “Kyra is one of the best pitchers around. She always does a great job and she’s a great kid. I’m really proud of her and I’m proud of the lady that she’s become. I’ve known Reese a long time and she’s the most even-keeled girl that I’ve ever met. Nothing ever fazes her, she’s tough as nails and she’s just a great kid.
“Jessa is a fighter; she has hit really well all year and she’s a great player. Hailey doesn’t always get to play a lot, but I was really proud of her today, because she took what she’s been doing in practice and put it into the game.”
Hood River will compete next season in the 5A Northwest Oregon Conference, based in the Portland-metro area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.