Hood River Valley’s boys tennis team finished third in its first season in the Northwest Oregon Conference dual match standings and is playing this week in the district’s tournament in east Portland.

The Eagles lost, 5-4, at home to Wilsonville on May 1 — following a short ceremony to honor the team’s eight seniors — and then beat Hillsboro on May 2 to compete their NWOC matches. Had HRV won both matches, the Eagles, Wilsonville, and La Salle would have finished in a three-way tie for first.

