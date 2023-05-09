The Columbia High Bruin girls tennis team improved its record to 3-2 in the WIAA Class 1A Trico League and 6-2 overall with a 3-2 win on the road May 2 over the Eatonville High Cruisers.
Columbia junior Juliet Perez lost to Bailey Andersen 6-2, 4-6, 4-6 at No. 1 singles. Bruin juniors Claire Hayes and Sarah Fortanel won No. 2 singles matches. Hayes won, 6-2, 6-2, over Alayna Meyer. Fortanel won 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 over Jeanavieve Smith.
In No. 1 doubles, Columbia juniors Josephine Beck and Audrey Coyner won, 6-1, 6-3, over Tyson Cornwell and Emily Suver. At No. 2 doubles, Bruin juniors Danica Sanchez and Lynette Black lost, 4-6, 7-6, 3-6, to Lillian Bickford and Isabel Volk.
The win over Eatonville followed a split of two recent home matches. The Bruins, guided by Coach Tammy Carter, won 3-2 over the Castle Rock High Rockets on April 24 and lost, 4-1, to the Stevenson High Bulldogs on April 25.
“We just barely got the win over Castle Rock, but the girls played good,” said Carter. “Despite losing to Stevenson, all the girls played great, and they had a good time with mostly smiles all around. On April 19, we played the Hood River Valley High Eagles junior varsity team and that was a good practice for all of our girls.”
In their home match versus the Hood River JV squad, Hayes and Sanchez both won singles matches. The Bruins won three doubles matches, including an 8-6 win by the duo of Evelin Gonzalez and Lesly Castro. Columbia’s duo of sophomore Nina Hartmann and freshman Tallulah Holmlund won their match, 8-6. The freshman duo of Taylor Allen and Natalie Cox won their match, 8-1.
In the victory over Castle Rock, Perez won at No. 1 singles 2-6, 6-4, 7-5 over Jordyn Madden. Hayes won in No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-4 over Kassidy Handle. In No. 1 doubles, Columbia’s Beck and Coyner won, 6-3, 7-6, over Anna Rose and JoAnne Preston. In No. 2 doubles, Columbia juniors Black and Fortanel lost, 6-3, 6-4, to Marie West and Halle Hill.
Hayes recorded the Bruins’ only win versus Stevenson with a No. 1 singles victory, 6-2, 6-1, over Hazel Langer. Perez lost in No. 1 singles, 6-3, 6-2, to Sofia Spencer. Fortanel lost, 6-1, 7-6, 6-0, to Jasmine Isordia at No. 3 singles.
In No. 1 doubles, Beck and Coyner lost, 6-0, 6-0, to Piper Rudd and Samia Rudd. In No. 2 doubles, Black and Danica lost, 6-3, 6-4, to Kahmara Gunderson and Kaelynn Schultz.
