The Columbia High Bruin girls tennis team improved its record to 3-2 in the WIAA Class 1A Trico League and 6-2 overall with a 3-2 win on the road May 2 over the Eatonville High Cruisers.

Columbia junior Juliet Perez lost to Bailey Andersen 6-2, 4-6, 4-6 at No. 1 singles. Bruin juniors Claire Hayes and Sarah Fortanel won No. 2 singles matches. Hayes won, 6-2, 6-2, over Alayna Meyer. Fortanel won 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 over Jeanavieve Smith.

