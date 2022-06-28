Local area basketball players donned their team uniforms for the final time of their high school careers to compete in the 19th annual 1A Senior All-Star Series last weekend at Sisters High School.
The South Wasco duo of Oscar Thomas and Brock LaFaver represented the Redsides while playing in the four-team boys series, along with Josh Rogers of Horizon Christian High in Hood River. Carme Brown and Wynsome Painter of the Trout Lake High Mustangs played in the four-team girls series.
Thomas, LaFaver and Rogers each scored five points for the Big Sky League/Valley 10 All-Stars who won 48-38 over the Skyline League All-Stars on Friday. On Saturday, the Big Sky League/Valley 10 All-Stars won the championship game with a 78-44 win over the High Desert/Old Oregon League All-Stars. Playing in the final game of their high school career, Thomas scored 12 points, LaFaver scored five and Rogers scored six.
In the girls game Friday, Painter scored four points for the Big Sky League/Valley 10 All-Stars, who lost 53-34 to the Mountain Valley/Skyline League All-Stars. The Big Sky/Valley 10 All-Stars won Saturday’s consolation game, 59-42, over the Casco League/Mountain West All-Stars. Painter and Brown both played, but they didn’t score.
Following the boys championship game, players received their awards. Thomas won the Oregon Basketball Coaches Association Class 1A all-state player-of-the-year award in addition to earning a first team all-state award. LaFaver earned a third team all-state award. Painter earned an all-state OBCA honorable mention award. South Wasco incoming senior-to-be Ian Ongers received an all-state OBCA honorable mention award.
South Wasco High boys basketball Coach Jim Hull guided a combined 12-man squad of players from the Big Sky League and the Valley 10 League. They faced a squad of just five all-stars from the Skyline League, which was missing players that were selected from the Mountain Valley League who didn’t attend the event.
“I had a great group with six players from the Big Sky and six from the Valley 10 and so I had a lot of talent on this team, and we had a great time,” said Hull, who coached the all-stars for the fourth time and the first time since 2016. “My goal in these games is to make sure that everyone has a good time and also for them to have an opportunity to show what they can do and have fun. It’s not often that you get to play with so many good players. The biggest challenge is to give all 12 players playing time. This is their last chance as a prep athlete to kind of showcase yourself. My group totally understood that, and they were just a great group of guys.”
At the conclusion of the series Saturday, players were selected to the OBCA all-star all-tournament team. Thomas earned an all-tournament team award and Eddie Barrera of Condon was picked the all-tournament MVP.
“It was a great experience; all the players had fun and I just love coaching in this series,” said Hull. “Every time I get an opportunity to coach in this event, I’m just thrilled. Everyone had a great time and it’s just a good opportunity for these kids. They’re the best of the best of Class 1A basketball players.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.