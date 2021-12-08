Hockey fans know that at the end of each game, three stars are announced. They skate out on the ice under rotating spotlights to thunderous applause from the crowd.
Well, this past week at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes, we had three clear-cut star bowlers:
1.Rod Pratt
2.John Mayfield
3.Melissa Werkheiser
Rod Pratt ended up as the big man on campus with a glitzy scratch 717 series that he fired in the Industrial league. That fine three game set was 111 pins over his average. Mr. Pratt has had his bowling engines on full throttle this sea-son even without his partner Whitney. He’s currently averaging 206 in the Industrial and 209 in the County leagues. Those area code numbers confirm that Rod is a heck of a bowler!
John Mayfield starred in the same session with a nifty scratch 645 series. That set was a whopping 168 sticks over his average. John is relatively new to league action but he clearly has great potential based on his latest effort. Right now, he’s just learning how to bowl. One thing is clear, John has one important point covered in the modern game of bowling because he imparts plenty of speed on his ball.
Melissa Werkheiser is our newest star, this is her first go in league action at Orchard Lanes. Last week she shined like a super nova in the County League with a right on the number, beautiful scratch 600 series.
She also ended up 111 pins over her average. Folks, a 600 series is just plain good bowling no matter who you are and it’s always quite special to attain that milestone number. A hearty welcome to Melissa, we are thrilled that you are bowling league and, obviously, having posted such a nice series, you have awesome potential.
In this session, she beat 27 other bowlers in the league. The only one she didn’t beat was super star Rod Pratt. Folks, bowling is for everyone, so ladies, follow Melissa’s lead and join in on the action of league bowling. It’s a ton of fun!
TEAM OF THE WEEK:
Rod Pratt 717
Jeff Miller 678
Bill Whetstine 669
Patrick Olson 660
Jeremy Bloom 659
3,383 Total pins
Individual highlights are important but leagues are built around teams that compete against each other every week. It’s always rewarding to bowl a big game or series but it’s also exciting to win as a team. Here are some examples:
In the high scoring hot-shot Wednesday Fraternal league, several matches were slated between top teams. The big first place 602 average Men with Zeal faced up against the 581 average Blue Bombers in a match. The Zeal boys put on quite a show, knocking down 1,878 sticks which is a 206 average per man, crushing the Bombers 19 to 6.
Leading the Zeal crew were big shooting Bill Whetstine with a 669 series and young star Levi Phelps with a 658 set. The Bombers couldn’t compete, posting a lackluster 186 average. The top 615 average Montavon’s Berries team was pitted against the Three Wizards who won the first round. Montavon’s put a spell on the Wizards blitzing them 23 to 2 by averaging 210 per man.
The Berries guys all notched 600s: Jeff Brittle 644, Roger Montavon 620 and Patrick Olson 633. Folks, that’s solid team bowling!
The 592 average Hood River Sports Club and 580 average 6th Street Bistro each won their matches 17 to 8. Bernie Keys led the Sports Club with a 636 series as they topped E & L Auto Machining. The Bistro boys averaged 200 in a close match with 584 average Mt. Hood BBQ team. The upshot of these matches is that these four top teams now lead the league and all of them are poised to win the second round.
Zeal leads with 59 points, Berries have 57 points, Sports Club has 53 points and 6th Street is at 50 points.
Go bowling everybody!
League High Scratch Games and Series
MONDAY NIGHT INDUSTRIAL:
Rod Pratt: 236, 237, 244, 717
Jeff Miller: 238, 678
Patrick Olson: 237, 660
Woody Eskildsen: 253
Ken Thornton: 236
Dustin Ticknor: 236
Kyle Van Cleave: 235
Randy Nieto: 235
Nancy Asai: 210
TUESDAY NITE MIXED:
Jeremy Bloom: 247, 659
Nancy Asai: 243, 207, 606
Chad Mason: 235, 658
Ciena Brittle: 203
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON SENIOR COLTS AND FILLIES:
Mike Parke: 233, 210
Tony Teschner: 211
Lynn Spellman: 205
WEDNESDAY NIGHT FRATERNAL:
Bill Whetstine: 248, 669
Levi Phelps: 256, 658
Bernie Keys: 215, 214, 207, 636
Jeff Miller: 257
Patrick Olson: 247, 239
George Buck: 241
Josh Worth: 237
Keith Hay: 236
Roger Montavon: 236
THURSDAY COUNTY LEAGUE:
Rod Pratt: 242, 235, 675, 664
Melissa Werkheiser: 223, 210, 600
Cy Cannon: 225
Gordon Pillon: 224, 208
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.