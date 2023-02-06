On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:05 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Marco Sports in the 1000 block of Highway 281 on the report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. Witnesses reported that a male subject had entered the business brandishing a handgun, ordering patrons and employees to the ground in fluent Spanish. The suspect left on foot southbound with cash that he had stolen from the business. No one was injured in the robbery.
The suspect is described as a tall, large, Latino male, over 200 pounds, in his 20’s or 30’s, who spoke Spanish in a deep voice, with what witnesses believed may have been an accent from the State of Jalisco. He was wearing a black Nike hoodie pulled tightly around his face with a black and white bandana, black Nike pants, and black and white Nike shoes.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information in this case contact the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 541 387-7077.
