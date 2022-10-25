WHITE SALMON — As we’ve watched America teeter as it’s been battered by a global pandemic, economic hardships, and violent racial tensions, some are taking a step back to consider the nation’s origins. How did the idea of the United States germinate? What forces were at play at the beginning? What role did religion really have in the formation of the nation? And what can history teach us as we consider the decisions America faces today?
Debuting on Oct. 28 at the White Salmon Adventist church in a four-part documentary-style series, Final Empire will explore these questions in detail, comparing the prophecies of the Bible with the evidence of history, said a press release. In addition, Final Empire explores what Bible prophecy says about the challenges the United States faces today.
This series, hosted by Voice of Prophecy Speaker/Director Shawn Boonstra, will compare history with the Bible to address questions such as:
• What was the real reason Columbus sailed west?
• What role did the fall of Constantinople have in the formation of the United States?
• Was the United States really founded as a Christian nation?
• What steps can Americans take today to preserve their religious liberties?
Following each documentary presentation, local moderator Pastor Merrill Caviness will lead a discussion on the session’s topic.
Admission is free, and all attendees will receive a copy of Boonstra’s brand-new book, Final Empire.
“We’re going to talk about America, what it was supposed to be, and what’s happening in the nation today,” Boonstra said. “Ultimately, during Final Empire, we want to give people the opportunity to learn how to study Bible prophecy and find answers for themselves.”
Topics will include: “Republic Rising,” “Christianity Corrupted,” “The Earth Opens Up,” and “America’s Last Stand.”
Final Empire begins Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. in the White Salmon Seventh Day Adventist church located at 509 NE Tohomish in White Salmon. It will continue Oct. 29-31. Register to attend on-site during this free event by visiting www.FinalEmpire.com, but registration isn’t required.
