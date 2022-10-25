WHITE SALMON — As we’ve watched America teeter as it’s been battered by a global pandemic, economic hardships, and violent racial tensions, some are taking a step back to consider the nation’s origins. How did the idea of the United States germinate? What forces were at play at the beginning? What role did religion really have in the formation of the nation? And what can history teach us as we consider the decisions America faces today?

Debuting on Oct. 28 at the White Salmon Adventist church in a four-part documentary-style series, Final Empire will explore these questions in detail, comparing the prophecies of the Bible with the evidence of history, said a press release. In addition, Final Empire explores what Bible prophecy says about the challenges the United States faces today.