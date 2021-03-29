What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Items can also be found online on the Columbia Gorge News website (Gorge Life tab); calendar items are updated daily. Send items to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Canceled
June 4-6 — City of White Salmon Spring Festival. Those interested in planning the 2022 event, call Amanda McDonald at amandaspringfest@gmail.com. For more info about the cancellation, visit whitesalmonspringfestival.com.
Children and Teens
In March — Hood River County Library District Teen Drawing Contest. Two rules: It must have some sort of fuzzy worm in the drawing somewhere and it has to be appropriate for general viewing. What is a fuzzy worm? Whatever you make it. Entries accepted throughout March and with permission will be added to our Teen Art Gallery. Prizes awarded at the start of April. Entries to rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org.
In March — Hood River County Library District Teen Take-Home Craft Kit: Felted “Among Us” crew-mate keychains. Includes everything needed. More at rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org.
March 26 — Among Us Game Night, 3 p.m. in the Teen Meeting room on Zoom, zoom.us/j/91001800954; Meeting ID: 910 0180 0954. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District.
Tuesdays — Hood River Squares Chess Club Weekly Tournament, 5-7 p.m. Free online chess through lichess.org; click “Community” tab under “Teams.” All abilities are welcome; individuals can also make challenges any time, and games can be played at any pace. For more information on joining, email Justin at sushiokalani@gorge.net.
Mondays — 4-H Chess Club, 3:45–5 pm. Grades 5-12; online, free. Creative problem solving skills, tactical maneuvers. Register at 541-298-4004 or hammackd@oregonstate.edu.
Tuesdays — Sea Scouts, 7-8:30 p.m. downstairs at The Dalles UCC, 111 E. Fifth St. (marine branch of Boy Scouts). Open to all teens ages 14-20. Bring mask. Info at 707- 363-5353 or ssfreedom399@gmail.com.
Tuesdays & Thursdays — Online Homework Help for Students and Parents, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 3:30-4:30 p.m. Thursdays; Hood River County Library staff available by Zoom at zoom.us/j/91001800954. Teachers also welcome.
Tuesdays & Thursdays — Teen Study Space, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Fireside Room at The Dalles Civic Auditorium. Supervised; masks and social distancing required. For high schoolers; bring homework, laptops.
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. Wednesday is for babies (birth to 18 months), Thursday is for toddlers and Friday for preschoolers. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Wednesdays — 4-H Girls Who Code, 3:45–5 p.m. Free. Learn coding skills, build web pages, apps, more as a team. For girls grades 6-12. Register at 541-298-4004 or seapyl@oregonstate.edu.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
Thursdays — 4-H Coder Club, 3:45-5 p.m. Free. Grades 5-12; program games and animations. Register at 541-298-4004 or ham-mackd@oregonstate.edu.
Fridays — Children’s Activity, 3-4 p.m. at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1450 Tucker Road, Hood River. Includes bible study, mission study and fun. Ages 5-12. Contact Pastor Dean for more info at 360-944-0964.
Community Events
Register now — Seed to Supper Program, 6-7:30 p.m. on Mondays, April 5 thru May 3, via Zoom. Sponsored by OSU Extension and Oregon Food Bank. Registration is required; contact Megan Wickersham, 541-386-3343 ext. 38257 or megan.wickersham@oregonstate.edu.
Order Now — Central Gorge Master Gardener Plant Sale; order online at blogs.oregonstate.edu/cgmga; pickup May 6-8 at the Master Gardener Greenhouse in Hood River. Questions to hoodmg.plantsale@gmail.com.
Order Now — Rockford Grange Spring Plant Sale; preorder online by April 11 at www.rockfordgrange.net. Organically grown veggies, culinary and medicinal herbs and annual and perennial flowers. Preorders only; pickup April 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More at info@rockfordgrange.net.
Order Now — Rockford Grange Spring Plant Sale Pre-orders thru May 2 at www.rockfordgrange.net. Organically grown veggies, culinary and medicinal herbs and annual and perennial flowers. Pre-orders only. Pickup May 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More at info@rockfordgrange.net.
Order now —Young Life Hanging Basket Fundraiser. Twelve-inch, $30 each; order at hr_younglife@gmail.com and include full name, phone and email contact, number of baskets (designate specific or general camp fund) and send cash or check to Young Life Office, PO Box 1186, Hood River, OR 97031. Pickup May 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1217 Eastside Road, Hood River.
March 30 — Red Cross Blood Drive at the Underwood Community Center; to sign up, contact organizer Lisa Brown, Lisa.Brown@TR.com, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
April 1 — NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of the Gorge, 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom (in-person meetings are suspend due to COVID); for a link, email susanbgabay@gmail.com or margiest@centurylink.net. Provides a monthly support group meeting for caregivers, friends, and family members of persons with mental illness, meeting the first Thursday of the month.
April 1-21 — May Day Hanging Basket Fundraiser, sponsored by Soroptimist International Hood River. Pre-order and pick up April 30-May 1 at Vanguard Nursery in White Salmon. Supports women and girls in the Gorge. Contact a Soroptimist member or email Lynda.dallman@gmail.com.
April 2 — First Friday Opening, 6-8 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts, Hood River. “Ancestors Known and Unknown,” curated by Lillian Pitt. Show runs through May 1.
April 3 — Gorge Grown Winter Market, 10 a.m. to noon, ground floor, Ferment Brewing Co., 403 Portway Ave., Hood River. Info on COVID safety, fresh sheets and vendors at gorgegrown.com.
April 3 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event (for rural households and small businesses), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at South Wasco High School, Maupin. For more info, call Tri-County Hazardous Waste & Recycling, 541-506-2636, or www.tricountyrecycle.com.
April 3 — Hood River County Reads Zoom presentation, “Warming of the Gorge and the Impact on Mountains, Mammals, and Humans,” 2 p.m. at us02web.zoom.us/j/88692198217 (Meeting ID: 886 9219 8217) or by phone (+1 253 215 8782; Meeting ID: 886 9219 8217. Presented by Bill Weiler.
April 4 — Easter Sunrise Service, 6:30 a.m. at Pulpit Rock, 12th and Court streets, The Dalles. Speaker: Rev. Lea Mathieu United Church of Christ Congregational.
April 5 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
April 7 — Hood River County Reads Virtual Hood River Library Book Club: “Migrations” by Charlotte McConaghy, 6:30-8 p.m. at us02web.zoom.us/j/88692198217 (Meeting ID: 886 9219 8217) or by phone (+1 253 215 8782; Meeting ID: 886 9219 8217).
April 8 — Hood River County Democrats Meeting, 6 p.m. via Zoom. Visit hoodriverdemocrats.org to register.
April 8-11 — The Show Must Go On Program and Auction. The Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association presents jazz pianist Tom Grant and CGOA’s Jazz Collective and an online auction. Free event to support future CGOA’s performances. Details on charityauction.bid/cgoa or gorgeorchestra.org.
April 10 — All Together The Dalles Community Cleanup, 10 a.m. at Thompson Park. All welcome. Co-hosted by City of The Dalles Beautification Committee. Info at 208-957-3632.
April 13 — Growing Oregon Gardeners: Level Up Series, 3 p.m. via Zoom. “Dazzling Dahlias” with Julie Huynh. Hosted by OSU horticulture experts. Free, open to public. Register at extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/growing-oregon-gardeners-level-series.
April 13 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom (in-person meetings are suspend due to COVID); for a link, email belinda.ballah@co.hood-river.or.us. Open to anyone who lost a loved one to suicide. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
April 14 — Sense of Place, 7 p.m. at mtadamsinstitute.org/senseofplace. “Pikas Under Fire: American Pika Ecology and Behavior in a Time of Global Change” with Dr. Johanna Varner. Free; option to donate to support program.
April 16-18 — The Fantasticks. The Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association presents a local cast performing the longest-running off-Broadway musical via livestream. Tickets $10 at gorgeorchestra.org.
April 17 — Rockford Grange Spring Plant Sale Pickup, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Preorder online by April 11 at www.rockfordgrange.net. Organically grown veggies, culinary and medicinal herbs and annual and perennial flowers. Preorders only. More at info@rockfordgrange.net.
April 17 — Gorge Grown Winter Market, 10 a.m. to noon, ground floor, Ferment Brewing Co., 403 Portway Ave., Hood River. Info on COVID safety, fresh sheets and vendors at gorgegrown.com.
April 17 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event (for rural households and small businesses), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Parkdale Fire Department. For more info, call Tri-County Hazardous Waste & Recycling, 541-506-2636, or visit www.tricountyrecycle.com.
April 17 — Hood River County Reads Zoom Writing Workshop with Author Jim Lynch, 10:30 a.m. to noon (beginners) and 2-3:30 p.m. (intermediate or advanced); registration starts March 6. For information or to register, email info@hoodriverlibrary.org or call 541-386-2535.
April 18 — Hood River County Reads Zoom Presentation by Author Jim Lynch, 2 p.m. at us02web.zoom.us/j/88692198217 (Meeting ID: 886 9219 8217) or by phone (+1 253 215 8782; Meeting ID: 886 9219 8217). All are welcome.
April 19 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
April 30 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event (for rural households and small businesses), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fourth and Hood, Moro. For more info, call Tri-County Hazardous Waste & Recycling, 541-506-2636, or www.tricountyrecycle.com.
Ongoing
Thru April 12 — AARP Tax Aide. Hood River and Wasco counties, make an appointment at gorgetaxaide@gmail.com; Skamania County, call 360-302-2641.
Thru May 31 — “Oregon Voices” at the History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Port Marina Drive, Hood River. Visiting exhibition from the Oregon Historical Society. Hours: Thursday thru Saturday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., and Tuesday and Wednesday by appointment. More at www.hoodriverhistorymuseum.org.
Mondays — NU-2-U Shop Open, 9 a.m. to noon at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Enter via front desk; masks required. No trying on clothes, no refunds. Donations of clothing items now accepted. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Mondays & Thursdays — OSU Hood River County Extension Central Gorge Master Gardeners Virtual Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. To receive help for your home gardening questions, go to extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver to complete and submit the Plant Clinic Submission Form, or call and leave a message at 541-386-3343 ext. 39259.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the Wasco County Library, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Monday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup Service at the White Salmon Valley and Goldendale Libraries, 10 a.m. to noon and 2-5 p.m. Have your name and library card number ready when you call. Holds that have not been picked up at the scheduled time will be held for three business days to allow for re-scheduling. Call 360-906-5000 or 1-888-546-2707.
Tuesdays & Saturdays — Curbside Pickup at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale Libraries, Tuesdays, 2-6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call Cascade Locks at 541-374-9317 or Parkdale at 541-352-6502, or email info@hoodriverlibray.org. Pickups are limited to 15 items.
Tuesday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup at the Hood River Library, Tuesday-Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 541-386-2535 or email info@hoodriverlibray.org.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Wednesday thru Saturday — Hood River County Library District “Grab and Go,” Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays, 10a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments to browse, gather materials, checkout items and use computers in 30 minute slots at the Hood River branch; sign up at hoodriverlibrary.org.
First & Third Wednesday — Lyle Good Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Drive-thru service during COVID restrictions. Come in, apply and take food home the same day.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Online Meetings. Log in between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. April 1: Mayor Rich Mays, happenings with the city; April 8: Interim D-21 Superintendent Theresa Peters, opening schools and pandemic challenges; April 15: Wildlife Biologist and Habitat Consultant Bill Weiler, environmental project in the Gorge; April 22: Dan Bell, director of the Land Trust for Friends of the Columbia Gorge, proposed “Mt. Ulka” Trail and overlook adjacent to the golf course; April 29: Business meeting.
Fridays — Bilingual Conversation Series, noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom, us02web.zoom.us/j/88382995731. Casual language exchange; part English and part Spanish. Sponsored by Hood River County Library District.
Fridays — Gorge Women in Black, Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and Oak, Hood River. Standing in silence for peace and justice. More on Facebook.
Fridays and Saturdays — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Saturdays — Grief Share, 10 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1450 Tucker Road, Hood River. Contact Pastor Dean for more info at 360-944-0964.
