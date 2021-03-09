Oregon State University Extension Service, in partnership with the Oregon Food Bank, is offering a free, five-week Seed to Supper program beginning April 5. Classes will be held via Zoom and include a private Facebook group. Participants will receive a free gardening book, seeds and other resources.
Seed to Supper is billed as a guide for beginning gardeners who want to learn how to grow their own food — and those who sign up for the course should plan on attending all five meetings.
Participants will learn the tools needed to grow a vegetable garden on a budget, how to plant a garden within their available space, build healthy soil, plant a variety of seeds and seedlings, care for a growing garden, harvest and use produce and access low-cost garden resources in the community.
Classes will be held Mondays, April 5 through May 3, from 6-7:30 p.m. Registration is required; contact Megan Wickersham, OSU Hood River County Extension, at 541-386-3343 ext. 38257 or megan.wickersham@oregonstate.edu.
