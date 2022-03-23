Port of The Dalles 1950s

Aerial view of the Port of The Dalles grain elevator and dock downtown The Dalles in the 1950s. The location of the “new” facility was announced in March, 1942 (see Yesteryears).

1922 — 100 years ago

Concrete for the piers on the Oregon side of the Bridge of the Gods near Cascade Locks will be poured in the near future by the Young-McDonald company, according to an announcement made by R.R. Clark, designer and engineer, who has charge of the construction. The span, which is unique, will cross the Columbia River below Cascade Locks, and will cost about $450,000. The project is backed by Portland interests. — Hood River News

A rare illustration at the time, found on the front page of the March 24, 1922, Hood River News. 

Selection of the Eight Mile creek routing for the permanent line of The Dalles-California highway between this city and Dufur, was made by the state highway commission at its meeting in Portland today, according to word received here this afternoon. Bids for grading the new road will be called for at the next meeting of the commission. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle

March 24, 1942, Reddy Kilowatt your electrical servant!

1942 — 80 years ago

A field office of the newly-created Wartime Farm Adjustment Program, created to see that full production continues on agricultural land vacated by Japanese and Japanese-Americans subject to evacuation orders, was in full operation Wednesday of this week at the U.S. Employment office in the Hood River Hotel building. The new program is intended to supervise the fair disposition of the land being voluntarily evacuated by Japanese and to aid qualified farmers in taking over the land and obtaining operating credit. — Hood River News

Exact location of the proposed 500,000 bushel capacity grain elevator, to be constructed by the Port of The Dalles and leased to the Continental Grain company on a long-term amortization basis, was confirmed by members of the port commission last night ... the headhouse of the elevator would stand at the foot of Court street, north of Front, and the building thence would run west to the approach to the docks at Union street ... servicing the elevator would be an overhead conveyor extending from Court street to approximately the center of port warehouse No. 1. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle

Sound Movies Made Here For Defense Bond Drive: Mrs. Charles Kerr assumed the star role in a sound movie made in the National plant of the AGA last Friday afternoon. The scenes were for exhibition in the eastern states to boost defense bond sales. Mrs. Kerr was in London during World War I and witnessed bombings at that time and points out to the audience that the purchase of defense bonds will definitely forestall any such occurrence in this country. The gentlemen in the lower right portion of the picture is not the “villain” but the sound man. Standing behind the camera is Charles David, who did the filming. Peering through the finder is Mrs. Arne Udelius. The two packers are Marie Phillips and Mary Creson. 

1962 — 60 years ago

Fire which broke out in a tempering kiln at the Hines Lumber Company at 3 a.m. last Saturday morning did an undetermined amount of damage to two kilns. Bill Runckel, manager of the big plant, said the damage was minor and that one of the kilns was back in operation Tuesday afternoon. Cause of the fire has not been determined. Runckel said the automatic fire sprinkling system did not function properly to put out the fire when it started. — Hood River News

The official low temperature at the downtown fire station here last night was 18 degrees and another frosty night is in prospect with a low range of 15-20 forecast for The Dalles-Hood River area. Despite Friday’s snowfall, however, no serious traffic accidents were reported. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle

1982 — 40 years ago

Despite an appeal of Mt. Hood Meadows last Thursday, no new evidence was permitted in the record of its bid to rezone land south of Parkdale. A zone change from forest designation to a new designation is needed if a proposed 450-unit recreational housing development is to go ahead. Studying that record provided a challenge for county commissioners. It contains more than 600 pages of testimony and 1,110 pages of material in all, gathered in about 24 hours of hearings. — Hood River News

In two years local sportsmen will be able to catch steelhead from the White Salmon River for the first time since 1913 when the adults of the planted 20,000 summer and 33,000 winter steelhead smolts return from the ocean. Steelhead smolts will be planted in the White Salmon River for the first time this April, said Bruce Crawford, regional fishery biologist for the Washington State Department of Game. The smolts will be planted at the Northwestern Lake Power House and that they should return to the same location of the river in two years. —White Salmon Enterprise

The Mosier school should be kept open and continue to operate the same way it does now, is the conclusion of a feasibility study that was presented to the District 9 school board Thursday night. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle

TOP COOKIES — These three Girl Scouts had the most success during this year’s annual cookie sale. Left to Right are: Zoe Cochlin of Troop 3860 (sold 407 boxes); Jazmin Roberts of Troop 860 (550 boxes); and Taniya Roberts of Troop 3860 (602 boxes). The sales help the girls pay for Girl Scout Camp and other activities. Troop 860 has been saving its sale proceeds for the past two years to save for a trip to Washington, D.C. in 2003 or 2004.

2002 — 20 years ago

No one can be sure how much wind to expect at this year’s Gorge Games, but the competitors can still expect big air — or rather, airtime. Thanks to the efforts of Connecticut-based Octagon Marketing, the 2002 Ford Gorge Games — held in and around Hood River July 13-21 — will be broadcast on cable televisions’ Outdoor Life Network in addition to two hour-long programs on NBC in September. — Hood River News

At Klickitat County Public Utility District’s Board of Commissioners on March 12, the PUD decided to hold off on condemnation proceedings against Goldendale Aluminum Co. Instead the board authorized General Manager Brian Skeahan to sign an easement agreement with GAC President Brett Wilcox. A one-mile easement across GAC’s land is necessary to connect Goldendale Energy Inc.’s uncompleted power plant to a Bonneville Power Association substation near the GAC plant. —White Salmon Enterprise

Two key agreements involving Golden Northwest Aluminum company expire on March 31, according to CEO Brett Wilcox. “I know there are a lot of rumors,” he said Friday, “but people shouldn’t believe the rumors until there is something concrete.” Wilcox said the company’s goal “from the beginning” has been to restart the plants. — The Dalles Chroncile