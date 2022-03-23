1922 — 100 years ago
Concrete for the piers on the Oregon side of the Bridge of the Gods near Cascade Locks will be poured in the near future by the Young-McDonald company, according to an announcement made by R.R. Clark, designer and engineer, who has charge of the construction. The span, which is unique, will cross the Columbia River below Cascade Locks, and will cost about $450,000. The project is backed by Portland interests. — Hood River News
Selection of the Eight Mile creek routing for the permanent line of The Dalles-California highway between this city and Dufur, was made by the state highway commission at its meeting in Portland today, according to word received here this afternoon. Bids for grading the new road will be called for at the next meeting of the commission. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
A field office of the newly-created Wartime Farm Adjustment Program, created to see that full production continues on agricultural land vacated by Japanese and Japanese-Americans subject to evacuation orders, was in full operation Wednesday of this week at the U.S. Employment office in the Hood River Hotel building. The new program is intended to supervise the fair disposition of the land being voluntarily evacuated by Japanese and to aid qualified farmers in taking over the land and obtaining operating credit. — Hood River News
Exact location of the proposed 500,000 bushel capacity grain elevator, to be constructed by the Port of The Dalles and leased to the Continental Grain company on a long-term amortization basis, was confirmed by members of the port commission last night ... the headhouse of the elevator would stand at the foot of Court street, north of Front, and the building thence would run west to the approach to the docks at Union street ... servicing the elevator would be an overhead conveyor extending from Court street to approximately the center of port warehouse No. 1. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
Fire which broke out in a tempering kiln at the Hines Lumber Company at 3 a.m. last Saturday morning did an undetermined amount of damage to two kilns. Bill Runckel, manager of the big plant, said the damage was minor and that one of the kilns was back in operation Tuesday afternoon. Cause of the fire has not been determined. Runckel said the automatic fire sprinkling system did not function properly to put out the fire when it started. — Hood River News
The official low temperature at the downtown fire station here last night was 18 degrees and another frosty night is in prospect with a low range of 15-20 forecast for The Dalles-Hood River area. Despite Friday’s snowfall, however, no serious traffic accidents were reported. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
Despite an appeal of Mt. Hood Meadows last Thursday, no new evidence was permitted in the record of its bid to rezone land south of Parkdale. A zone change from forest designation to a new designation is needed if a proposed 450-unit recreational housing development is to go ahead. Studying that record provided a challenge for county commissioners. It contains more than 600 pages of testimony and 1,110 pages of material in all, gathered in about 24 hours of hearings. — Hood River News
In two years local sportsmen will be able to catch steelhead from the White Salmon River for the first time since 1913 when the adults of the planted 20,000 summer and 33,000 winter steelhead smolts return from the ocean. Steelhead smolts will be planted in the White Salmon River for the first time this April, said Bruce Crawford, regional fishery biologist for the Washington State Department of Game. The smolts will be planted at the Northwestern Lake Power House and that they should return to the same location of the river in two years. —White Salmon Enterprise
The Mosier school should be kept open and continue to operate the same way it does now, is the conclusion of a feasibility study that was presented to the District 9 school board Thursday night. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2002 — 20 years ago
No one can be sure how much wind to expect at this year’s Gorge Games, but the competitors can still expect big air — or rather, airtime. Thanks to the efforts of Connecticut-based Octagon Marketing, the 2002 Ford Gorge Games — held in and around Hood River July 13-21 — will be broadcast on cable televisions’ Outdoor Life Network in addition to two hour-long programs on NBC in September. — Hood River News
At Klickitat County Public Utility District’s Board of Commissioners on March 12, the PUD decided to hold off on condemnation proceedings against Goldendale Aluminum Co. Instead the board authorized General Manager Brian Skeahan to sign an easement agreement with GAC President Brett Wilcox. A one-mile easement across GAC’s land is necessary to connect Goldendale Energy Inc.’s uncompleted power plant to a Bonneville Power Association substation near the GAC plant. —White Salmon Enterprise
Two key agreements involving Golden Northwest Aluminum company expire on March 31, according to CEO Brett Wilcox. “I know there are a lot of rumors,” he said Friday, “but people shouldn’t believe the rumors until there is something concrete.” Wilcox said the company’s goal “from the beginning” has been to restart the plants. — The Dalles Chroncile
