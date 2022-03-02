1922 — 100 years ago
The Columbia River Highway is open to one-way traffic from The Dalles to Portland. Saturday afternoon, the force of men under the direction of Roadmaster Eatchel completed the clearing of a road wide enough for one-way travel. The work of clearing the road of snow and ice will continue, according to Mr. Eatchel, and turnouts will be made to enable automobiles to pass. — Hood River News
National Canned Foods Week, from March 1 to 8, inclusive, is being observed in The Dalles by practically every firm that handles groceries. Show windows, filled with exhibits of every kind of canned foods imaginable, from the commonest of vegetables to veal loaf, chicken and other table delicacies, are seen on every side. This is part of what grocerymen are doing to push the idea of “a harvest time for the housewives,” the slogan adopted by the National Canners association for the week. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
Problems which will be associated with the evacuation of a large number of first and second generation Japanese fruit growers were fully and freely discussed at a large meeting of white American growers on Tuesday of this week, which finally passed a resolution urging the U.S. Army and Treasury department to reach a decision at the earliest possible moment as to whether it is planned to declare Hood River Valley a defense area and evacuate all first and second generation Japanese, to the end that orchards belonging to these enemy aliens be placed in competent hands to not only save the crops this year, but also to protect other orchards in the vicinity of these properties against damage from pests and diseases which will provide a new hazard. — Hood River News
“And the Villain Still Pursued Her” is the title of the skit to be given for assembly Wednesday, March 4, in the Condon high school gym. The skit is under the direction of Miss Dorothy Allegre, dramatics teacher of the high school. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
The budget board of Hood River School District number one has tentatively approved a maximum salary increase for teachers in the district of 400 dollars for the next school year by action taken at a budget meeting Feb. 21. The board met again last night to work further on the budget which, when completed, will be submitted for voter approval in early May. The salary increase was approved by a split vote of the budget board members. — Hood River News
Three men from The Dalles will attend the radiological monitoring school at Alamda, Calif., Feb. 12-16. Reierson will serve as head radiological officer for Wasco County, while Wilson will instruct city firemen and policemen in monitoring of radioactive fallout. Instruments provided by the government for local use in this field are issued only to those who have completed the radiological monitoring course. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
A sharp drop in revenue sources for the Hood River County Public Works Department prompted Tony Klein, director, to seek three major changes in his department Monday. Klein said that unexpectedly abrupt changes in the department revenue picture prompted him to suggest the changes before Public Works was in deep trouble. It appears revenue to the county next year will be down about 50 percent. — Hood River News
ANTELOPE — Members of the Antelope City Council Tuesday night called for detailed plans on water and sewer supply and treatment before allowing Rajneesh International to construct a commercial building in Antelope. The council issues a business license to operate the Antelope store ... and approved plans to change the name of the store from Antelope Store to Zorba the Buddha, which is the name Rajneeshees used for stores and restaurants they operate in other locations. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Weekend storms caused havoc for Klickitat County residents when heavy rains killed at least two persons, washed out roads and caused the evacuation of several residences as the Klickitat River swelled above flood stage. — White Salmon Enterprise
2002 — 20 years ago
Hood River City Council tabled further discussion of water fluoridation after looking over financial data on Monday. According to figures provided by Dave Bick, consultant engineer, it would cost the city about $106,000 to build a combination chloride/fluoride plant, $535 a month for supplied, and $1,000 for monthly maintenance. — Hood River News
The idea of forming a new storm water utility — capable of billing customers for hookups and services — met with a cool reception at The Dalles City Council last week. The proposal before the council was to authorize spending up to $60,000, which is already in the budget, to hire a consultant to create a storm sewer system master plan. Part of the plan would be to outline creating a new, third utility district in the city. — The Dalles Chronicle
If you do something long enough, through sheer determination, you get to be pretty good at it. And once in a while, on those all-too-rare occasions, everything comes together in a moment of perfection. Gail Larsen of White Salmon knows that priceless feeling, because last month, he bowled not one, but two 300 games in back-to-back weeks of league competition at Orchard Lanes in Hood River. Larsen’s second 300 game, the third of his career, was the centerpiece of an 862 series that ranks as the highest three-game series ever bowled in Hood River and among the top three in the recorded history of Oregon bowling. —White Salmon Enterprise
