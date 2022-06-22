1922 — 100 years ago
Dedication of the new structural work on the bridge beyond Cascade Locks on the site of the mythical Bridge of the Gods will be carried out Sunday. Governor Ben Olcott of Oregon, Governor Hart of Washington, Mayor Baker of Portland, and representatives of other cities have accepted invitations of the Portland Ad Club to be present at the dedication, at which both red and white men are to gather to celebrate the building of the modern bridge. — Hood River News
Chin Sic, alias Or Chin, alleged by the state to have fired the fatal shots on April 20 which killed Chang Hong, an aged Chinese cannery worker, in a tong war flare-up in the local Chinatown, today went on trial for his life in the circuit court, charged with first degree murder, an offense which is punishable by hanging under the laws of Oregon. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
There is a current story of the Odell housewife who, hearing her son at the telephone and wishing to talk with the same party, asked him to leave the receiver off the hook. In a darkened room, she took up the receiver but could not hear a thing and concluded the telephone was out of order. Then she noticed that the receiver she was holding was the family flash lamp, which she had picked up instead of the receiver. — Hood River News
Receipt Saturday of another 44,972 pounds of scrap rubber at five Mid-Columbia receiving depots was announced here this morning by Ole Larson, general chairman of the drive now being conducted in Wasco County by all major oil companies. The latest “box score” reads as follows: The Dalles, 30,173 pounds; Goldendale, Wash., 10,331 pounds; Grass Valley, 1,608 pounds; Wasco, 1,525 pounds; and Moro 1,334 pounds. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
Some 28 persons have returned to homes in the local area after participating in the search operations for a 7-year-old boy missing since Sunday afternoon from the Bear Paw campgrounds, 15 miles southeast of Government Camp. Fifteen members of the Crag Rats and 13 Alpinees answered the call for help when the search first got underway. The Hood River searchers were part of some 200 men hunting for the boy. — Hood River News
Fruit pickers are arriving here steadily and by this weekend the Oregon Employment Service expects to be receiving calls for placement of workers in Cherry orchards. Many migrant families already are housed in the orchard areas awaiting the belated harvest. The migrant labor camp operated by the Wasco County Fruit League in the Chenowith area is filled nearly to capacity. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
Maintenance to several city neighborhood parks will be in the hands of adjacent residents beginning July 1. That’s the idea of the city council, anyway. Council members decided at their June 8 session to go with volunteer maintenance at some neighborhood parks on a trial basis in an attempt to save city dollars. Park maintenance, with the exception of major parks like Jackson Park, will be pruned come July 1. — Hood River News
The days of neighbors and friends helping each other and good old-fashioned fun are not out of style. That spirit was in full swing over the weekend at the Shippey’s Skyline Cattle Ranch in Appleton with visitors from all over the Mid-Columbia swinging their partners at an old-fashioned barn dance initiating the couple’s converted hay barn. “Welcome! Square-dancers,” says the wooden sign hanging from the big tree at the home of Blair and Dorothy Shippey. And that is exactly what the Shippey’s mean. — White Salmon Enterprise
A public hearing is scheduled at The Dalles City Council tonight on a proposed 25-cents per can per month garbage rate increase. The rate ran into a divided opinion when the council’s garbage rate study committee considered it. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2002 — 20 years ago
There have been classes held in the Mosier Elementary School continually since 1909. Members of the Committee to Save the Mosier School are determined to keep that string going this fall, one way or another. “Plan B” is to turn Mosier Elementary into a charter school, said Committee Chairman Dan Brogan and member Wayne Haythorn. — Hood River News
The results are in from an income survey of Lyle residents and they give hope to Klickitat PUD in its attempt to receive financial assistance from a new treatment plant in Lyle. More than 200 Lyle residents received the surveys, and 171 were returned. Of those surveys returned, approximately 63 percent of the responses were at or below the government’s definition of low to moderate income for their household size. — White Salmon Enterprise
Tired of waiting for state legislators to resolve the school funding crisis, Chenowith School Board members last night agreed to run classes “until the money runs out,” in the words of Supt. John Dallum. That will likely mean a shorter school year. — The Dalles Chronicle
