Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
New Garb for Baseball Club — Sporting their new red and white uniforms are members of Hood River’s 1963 American Legion baseball squad. From left in the front row are Cam Axford, Jerry Baker, Randy Benjamin, Bill Marrs, Terry Magelitz, Skip Swyers, and Lloyd Williams. Second row: Bernie Wells, Steve Slegers, Bill Robillard, Don Emry, Joe Robillard, Ray White. Top row: Jim Ruzic, manager, Roger Short, Tom Yasui, Dale Stratton, Don Johnson, Lynn Lesselyoung and Coach Roy Nellermoe.
New Garb for Baseball Club — Sporting their new red and white uniforms are members of Hood River’s 1963 American Legion baseball squad. From left in the front row are Cam Axford, Jerry Baker, Randy Benjamin, Bill Marrs, Terry Magelitz, Skip Swyers, and Lloyd Williams. Second row: Bernie Wells, Steve Slegers, Bill Robillard, Don Emry, Joe Robillard, Ray White. Top row: Jim Ruzic, manager, Roger Short, Tom Yasui, Dale Stratton, Don Johnson, Lynn Lesselyoung and Coach Roy Nellermoe.
William Leith, professional instructor at the golf links at the Columbia Gorge hotel, now has a large class of promising pupils of The Dalles and Hood River. Manager Kaufman says he wishes all residents of this section to understand that they will at all times be welcome to use the course at the hotel, and he wants them to feel that the links have been built for their use. — Hood River News
Mr. and Mrs. Stuck (Gladys Morton) spent Friday and Saturday here with Grandma Groshong. The Stucks reside in the upper Hood River valley where they own an 18 acre strawberry ranch. Frank Wilke has returned from The Dalles where he picked cherries in the 13 ½ days he made $191. Eighty tons of cherries were picked from the 20 acre orchard. We absolutely try to please and serve, and give entire satisfaction. Columbia Fruit Union. — White Salmon Enterprise
The first $200 has been raised, in the campaign to liquidate the $500 indebtedness of The Dalles Dip association. Subscriptions have been generous among local business men, who have been solicited by a special committee of three. But — the large part of the public which annually uses the bathing facilities provided at the dip, has not been reached. — The Dalles Chronicle
1943 — 80 years ago
This undated photograph, scanned from the archives of The Dalles Chronicle, shows the removal of railroad tracks from a street in The Dalles, Oregon. The envelope reads, "Great S[illegible] Track Removal. [illegible] Railroad."
This undated photograph, scanned from the archives of The Dalles Chronicle, shows the removal of railroad tracks from a street in The Dalles, Oregon. The envelope reads, "Great S[illegible] Track Removal. [illegible] Railroad." In another photograph of the same, a sign reading City of The Dalles Visitor Center was visible.
This undated photograph, scanned from the archives of The Dalles Chronicle, shows the removal of railroad tracks from a street in The Dalles, Oregon. The envelope reads, "Great S[illegible] Track Removal. [illegible] Railroad."
This undated photograph, scanned from the archives of The Dalles Chronicle, shows the removal of railroad tracks from a street in The Dalles, Oregon. The envelope reads, "Great S[illegible] Track Removal. [illegible] Railroad." In another photograph of the same, a sign reading City of The Dalles Visitor Center was visible.
The Fourth of July this year fell on Sunday and the holiday was extended to the following day, making a two-day vacation period. In the Hood River area, Monday was, from every angle, safe and sane, the only local problem being a double-header softball game and dances at Legion and Eagles hall, and sponsored under a Legion program. Owing to gasoline restrictions, very few were in any position to take a long motor trip to the coast or other resort areas, but many made the trip to Lost Lake over the road recently free from snow. — Hood River News
Definite information has been received this morning from the Portland district office of price administration that the current baling mark-up allowable under the Maximum Price regulation 322 covering alfalfa hay in the Pacific coast states of Washington, Oregon and California is $4.00 per ton, not $6.50. Information regarding dealer and retailer mark-ups may be obtained from the local War Price and Rationing board. — White Salmon Enterpise
The Dalles post No. 2471 for some time has been sending cigarettes to American service men on fighting fronts of the world, as a result of contributions made by local residents. Now, according to H. R. Matthiew, local commander, new red and blue collection boxes are supplanting the jars, milk bottles and other devices that have been in use here. — The Dalles Chronicle
1963 — 60 years ago
Federal grant of $20,800 for the West Side Rural Fire Protection District to enlarge its fire station building has been approved by the Community Facilities Administration. In a joint announcement, Sens. Wayne Morse and Maurine Neuberger, and Rep. Al Ullman said the Federal money will match a similar amount raised locally for remodeling and enlarging the present West Side station. West Side Fire Department plans call for expanding the meeting room area at the back of the existing station. This will also provide room for another truck the department anticipates adding this fall. — Hood River News
Letters hitting the mail from White Salmon, Bingen, Trout Lake, Glenwood, Lyle, etc, now have their own Zip code numbers, and it was pointed out again this week that patrons should memorize their postoffice ZIP code number. For instance, if you use your own name, then the ZIP number for your home post office number, as per these examples:
John Doe
Bingen, Wash., 98605
or
John Doe
White Salmon, Wn. 98672
Similar numbers hit other towns: Underwood, Wash., is 98651; Trout Lake, Wash., 98650; Lyle, Wash., 98635. — White Salmon Enterprise
An attempt is being made to organize a chamber ensemble here, comprised of wind and string instruments. Persons interested in joining such a group are asked to contact Linda Blackwelder ... Oil palette knife painting “An Epoch” was chosen for “picture of the month” for July by The Dalles Art Club members. — The Dalles Chronicle
1983 — 40 years ago
Council members voted to accept a police committee recommendation to replace 36 12-minute meters around the city with half-hour meters and to make those meters five-cent minimum. Police Chief Dick Kelly said the meters are likely to be 36-minute meters in actuality, to save the city some dollars. The present 12-minute meters can be changed over to 36-minute relatively easily, according to the chief, by some minor work in the meter heads. The work can be done locally and for about $250. Changing to 30 minutes would require more extensive work and more dollars, said Kelly. — Hood River News
The second annual Husum Days proved to be better than ever with a large number of participants and spectators turning out in force under warm skies to view the Oregon Kayakers and Canoe Club races and participate in a wide variety of festival activities. Husum/BZ Community Council spokesman Leo Frank said the festival went over so well, that the council’s hamburger stand went through 350 hamburgers on Saturday alone. He added the council’s bake stand sold out in one day. — White Salmon Enterprise
This year’s outstanding quality Northwest cherry crop is proving to be one of exceptional value for U.S. consumers ... Northwest Cherry Grower’s (NWCG) merchandising representatives nationwide are turning in glowing reports of the quality, values and strong retail sales promotion being accorded the ‘83 crop. — The Dalles Chronicle
2003 — 20 years ago
The beauty of a Gorge sunrise drew film crews from Honda Motor Company to downtown Hood River on Thursday. For about five early morning hours, several blocks around the intersection of Second/Oak streets were closed to vehicle passage. In exchange for that brief inconvenience, the city will gain free advertising in Honda’s motorcycle commercial. — Hood River News
The Underwood Conservation District (UCD) is hoping to get approval to include the area within the city limits of White Salmon, Bingen, and Stevenson within the UCD’s boundaries. Last week, Jim White, acting manager of the UCD, went before the city councils of both Bingen and White Salmon, requesting that each city agree to the change. — White Salmon Enterprise
A faulty roller bearing on a Burlington Northern & Santa Fe train car has been blamed for a 13-car derailment near the Avery Park boat landing Sunday. Sparks from the seized box also started a grass fire that swept eastward, uphill to within 50 feet of Highway 14 before being contained Sunday night further blackening hundreds of acres. — The Dalles Chronicle
Commented