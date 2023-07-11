1923 — 100 years ago

William Leith, professional instructor at the golf links at the Columbia Gorge hotel, now has a large class of promising pupils of The Dalles and Hood River. Manager Kaufman says he wishes all residents of this section to understand that they will at all times be welcome to use the course at the hotel, and he wants them to feel that the links have been built for their use. — Hood River News

Railroad Track Removal