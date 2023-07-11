blimp

The Yasui Case

There will be few who will find fault with the decision of the United States Supreme Court in the case of Minoru Yasui, a Hood River-born son of Japanese parents, for his arrest and punishment was entirely in line with what would undoubtedly have happened in any country at war, in the face of circumstances which he, himself, created, and in the face of what he must now realize was the sound advice extended to him before he took his plunge in defiance of military law.