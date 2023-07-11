The Yasui Case
There will be few who will find fault with the decision of the United States Supreme Court in the case of Minoru Yasui, a Hood River-born son of Japanese parents, for his arrest and punishment was entirely in line with what would undoubtedly have happened in any country at war, in the face of circumstances which he, himself, created, and in the face of what he must now realize was the sound advice extended to him before he took his plunge in defiance of military law.
General DeWitt was in command of the Pacific Coast area, which had already been set up as military zones and, quite aside from any question of the wisdom of the orders invoked by the General — these orders, once issued, were in line to be obeyed, as Yasui, who holds a commission in the U.S. Army Reserve, well knew. The Supreme Court has decided, and unanimously, that the curfew order was not unconstitutional, but was in line with conditions as they then existed or appeared to exist, and who is there who can challenge this by any factual evidence to the contrary?
As a matter of fact, it is possible, but we hope not probable, that circumstances might arise on the Pacific Coast, which might call for the evacuation order of all civilian residents from one or more areas, and under such a condition, we do not think any American would refuse to obey the order or defy it.
The question of Yasui’s citizenship, as the Supreme Court decided, was entirely irrelevant to the case in which he was tried for violation of the curfew order and the bound on which this was forfeited by the lower court would, we believe, not survive any test before a supreme court bench. But this is not a majorly issue and can be dismissed.
As we see it, the enthusiasm of youth and an effort to stand as a martyr for others who did not wish martyrdom were the promoting causes of this unwise adventure which, had it been successful, would not have changed the situation, insofar as it affected members of the Japanese race on the Pacific coast and their American-born children.
— July 2, 1943, Hood River News
GROWERS TO BACK GENERAL PROGRAM OF POLLENIZATION
Fifty cherry growers of The Dalles by choosing Dr. G. E. Sanders to represent them on a program of work committee, yesterday afternoon went down the line in favor of general standardization of cherry pollenization in this district.
At a mass meeting called at the instance of County Agent C. W. Daigh, County Fruit Inspector C. L. Hazen and W. S. Nelson, head of the horticultural and agricultural bureau of the Chamber of Commerce, Professor C. L. Long of the extension department of the Oregon Agricultural college outlined the first pollenization program ever attempted, it is believed, in the United States. Wide spread interest was manifest in the meeting, cherry growers from practically every orchard district along the mid-Columbia attending.
To Start at Once.
The program of work, in which orchards in the vicinity of The Dalles will be budded and grafted with pollenizers, will commence at once and experts in horticultural surgery will begin in a few days on a three-year program.
This is the culmination of experiments which have awakened cherry growers of The Dalles to action along the line of more production. In the estimate of W. S. Nelson, this year, by the lack of pollenization, the growers lost value equivalent to 1,000 tons of cherries at market prices.
— July 12, 1923, The Dalles Daily Chronicle
A revised urban-growth boundary for Rajneeshpuram to include 201 acres for a fairgrounds - eliminating the need for an annual mass-gathering permit by disciples of an Indian Guru — may be considered by the Wasco County Planning Commission Aug. 1.
Associate Planner Doug White said today that the commission will consider at the meeting whether to make a decision on the boundary question. He said a fairgrounds zone authorization would mean the followers of Baghwan Shrree Rajneesh would no longer need the permit from the county to stage the World Celebration at Rancho Rajneesh which drew and estimated 15,000 people this month.
— July 12, 1983, The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Goodyear’s blimp lands at TD
It took a lot of muscle and a lot of patience but the crew of the Goodyear Blimp Columbia made a successful refueling stop at The Dalles Airport Tuesday.
The 29-minute stop came as the Columbia headed to Portland from an air show in Pasco, Wash. The Columbia is just one of four blimps that Goodyear uses around the world for promotion.
The ship operates on a $1 million a year budget according to one of its five pilots, John Crayton. ... The blimp has a crew of 22. It consists of one public relations person, five pilots, and the rest ground crew members including one woman.
The crew put in about 100 gallons of fuel here, enough to get them to Portland dependent on wind conditions.
— The Dalles Chronicle, July 13, 1983
Global Headlines
1923
Federal Officers Make Booze Raids: Prisoners Still Liquor In Jail And Go On Wild Spree
Police and Seaman Play Hide And Seek
American Tourists Not Easy Victims
1943
Catania is Next Objective of British Column
Russian Lines Still Unbroken Despite Assault
Allied Warplanes Operating from Fields in Sicily
Poles Demand U.S. pay for sanctions
1963
Martial Law Effected In Cambridge
Russian Spy Defects West
Steamer Sinking Toll Upped to 40
