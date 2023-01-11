1923 — 100 years ago
The anti-alien land bill (commonly known as the anti-Japanese bill) is now ready for presentation to the state legislature and is to be introduced by Representative Bailey of Lane County. The bill was drafted by the American Legion committee of the state. The bill would also prevent a corporation in which the majority of stock is held by such aliens from owning or leasing lands. All the loopholes left in the California law are said to be covered by this proposed statute. There is a provision in the bill that it shall violate no treaty rights. — Hood River News
An excellent seat sale has been reported for the offering of The Dalles Lyceum club in which George H. Garner will present his troupe of seven colored songsters in concert ... In the company now in the city Garner has realized his ideal of getting together a group of high class colored American artists who are said to demonstrate the possibilities of his people and to reflect great credit upon the race. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
White Salmon’s new barber shop will be open tomorrow for business in the former barber shop building next door to the pool room. The owner is Alben Humbert, an experienced barber, who comes to this city well recommended. Mr. Humbert has fitted out his shop with new fixtures and new baths and the place is entirely modern in every way. Mr. Humbert states that he will operate a strictly sanitary shop and will be pleased to have the people of this city and vicinity call in. — White Salmon Enterprise
1943 — 80 years ago
While the teenage sixth Army registration in Hood River County was unexpectedly light, the explanation is that many of the youths who would have been eligible for this registration were already in one or the other of the armed services when the call came on Dec. 11 and continued up till the end of the year. Only 21 youths registered at the local Selective Service Board office. — Hood River News
Wasco county, in one day, subscribed more than the total war bond quota for the entire month of January! The quota was $112,000. The total amount subscribed was in excess of $123,000. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
The bond auction at the Rotary club weekly entertainment and movie program last Friday in the high school gym netted a grand total of $2,313.75, which is an all-time high for similar auctions in this area. This Saturday at 8 p.m. the movie program will include a film on the wild life of this continent, one on television and another on the mysteries of the moon. This will be followed by another bond auction under the expert gavel of Rev. George L. Jefferson. One and all are invited to come and join in this patriotic and entertaining event. — White Salmon Enterprise
1963 — 60 years ago
All fire sirens in the county will wail simultaneously when a practice alert begins here the evening of Jan. 22. Throughout the alert period, the county Civil Defense machinery will operate without commercial power. A broadcast over radio KIHR will use only emergency power. The station will have its generators in operation, and so will the CD control center. — Hood River News
Dalles residents who awoke to find windows icy and cars balky in 8-degree weather this morning won’t find things warming up much tomorrow. After a frigid night in which temperatures dropped well below zero at various points in the area, the Weather Bureau predicted even colder weather tonight. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
No official word as yet from Goldendale and the Prosecuting Attorney’s office, but word has been received in both Bingen and White Salmon that Alf Jacobsen, the county prosecutor, has notified the sheriff’s office of his intention to clamp down on pinball machines and punch boards in the county. Only 2 pin ball machines will be affected here in White Salmon by the order, and the town’s revenue on punch boards will be of little consequence to some officials talked to on the street Wednesday. —White Salmon Enterprise
1983 — 40 years ago
School directors will be asked to make a formal decision Wednesday to restructure the grade alignment in the Hood River County system for the 1984-1985 school year. The change would move ninth graders into the high school; create middle schools at Wy’east and Hood River Junior High schools for grades six through eight; and reserve elementary buildings for kindergarten through fifth grade. — Hood River News
The Dalles City Council approved an 85-cent-per-month increase in city sewer charges, but left the water rates alone at their Monday night meeting. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
The White Salmon Police Department has been cracking down on the city’s loose dog population. Police Chief Ned Kindler said the situation, which he described as dogs running loose and in packs, started at the Hulan Whitson Elementary School. He added the department was concerned about the well-being of the school children. — White Salmon Enterprise
2003 — 20 years ago
Earning a chapter in Hood River’s history books could be as easy as buying the house that has become a local celebrity. The vintage Roe-Parker home has drawn a lot of public attention in past months and is now on the market for a minimum bid price of $220,000. The Hood River County Library Foundation has suggested that the profit from the sale of the “green lady” be dedicated toward the current expansion and renovation of the lending institution. — Hood River News
Derailment closes train tracks — Repair crews and massive equipment swarmed over the Union Pacific tracks just west of The Dalles Friday morning following a Thursday night derailment of a train carrying hazardous materials. — The Dalles Chronicle
Safety concerns on Bingen’s Maple Street railroad concern sparked discussions on adding crossing gates at the intersection. The project would be funded through a state grant. — White Salmon Enterprise
