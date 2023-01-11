1923 — 100 years ago

Jan 12 1923 Kresse Drug Co

“Start the New Year with a Victrola,” begins this ad for Kresse Drug Co. in the Jan. 12, 1923, Hood River News. “Resolve now that not another day shall pass before your home, too, can enjoy the pleasure of good music, sung and played by the greatest of the world’s artists.”

The anti-alien land bill (commonly known as the anti-Japanese bill) is now ready for presentation to the state legislature and is to be introduced by Representative Bailey of Lane County. The bill was drafted by the American Legion committee of the state. The bill would also prevent a corporation in which the majority of stock is held by such aliens from owning or leasing lands. All the loopholes left in the California law are said to be covered by this proposed statute. There is a provision in the bill that it shall violate no treaty rights. — Hood River News

1963-1-10 White Salmon Enterprise

ARRIVAL OF NATURAL gas in this area was marked by an impressive “flare-off” ceremony at Bingen Veneer and Plywood Co. plant this week. On hand were, from left Francis F. Hill, president Northwest Natural Gas Co., R.W. Harris, vice president, El Paso Natural Gas Co., Wally Stevenson, Bingen Veneer, C.H. Gueffroy, chairman of the board, Northwest Natural, Mel Davidson, the district manager of Northwest’s Mid-Columbia district, and Frank Daubenspeck, also of Bingen Veneer.
Jan. 10, 1963, Hood River News

CHANGE OF FACE — To help keep loose rocks from rolling down, gunnite facing is being blasted onto the side of the cliff face in the freeway construction area west of Hood River. Workman Bill Zimmerman, Port-land, holds the gun that shoots the cement in place. Wire mesh helps reinforce the new facing.