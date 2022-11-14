The Dalles High School class of 1952 gathered for their 70th reunion this summer, meeting at The Dalles Country Club. Pictured are, left to right, front row, Barbara Winterfeld, Marilyn Urness, Judy Dosier, Emma Stanek; middle row, Jerry Froebe, Maxine Callinan, Rex Kniesteadt, Robert Ranslam and Bob Boyles; back row, Merle Henkle, Marge Henkle, Sally Stadelman, Donna Breathouwe and Del Calkins. Also attending but not pictured was Ron Van Metre.
The Dalles High School Class of 1952 celebrates 70th
- Contributed photo
-
- Updated
