Tea party benefits Hood River History Museum

The History Museum of Hood River County held its annual tea party fundraiser — a hybrid function held both in person and online — May 14. Guests enjoyed tea and sweet and savory treats, as well as a presentation by Eileen Garvin, a Hood River author whose “The Music of Bees” was released in May 2021.
History Museum Executive Director Anna Goodwin and Council Board Chair Erica Rouiler welcomed guests to the museum. “The History Museum seeks to preserve the stories of our community so they can be shared and learned from for generations to come,” said Goodwin. “Fundraisers like the tea party are critical to providing the support the museum needs to thrive.”
To donate to the History Museum of Hood River County, visit www.hoodriverhistorymuseum.org and click the “Donation” link. For more information, email info@hoodriverhistorymuseum.org or call 541-386-6772. The museum is located at 300 E. Port Marina Drive, Hood River.
