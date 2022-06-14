THE DALLES — Serious Theater is hosting an open reading of the murder comedy script “The Trouble With Harry,” based upon the movie directed by Alfred Hitchcock. This reading will be held on the newly renovated Sawyer Hall Theater stage on Friday, June 17 at 6:30 p.m.
The Sawyer Hall Theater is located in the basement of Zion Lutheran Church, corner of 10th and Union streets.
Garry Estep, founder and artistic director of Serious Theater, will be directing this radio show format, reader’s theater production. Estep studied music and theater at The Ohio State University and the University of Cincinnati School of Theater. He has extensive experience directing musical, operatic, and theatrical productions in Cincinnati, New York City, Louisville, and Nashville.
Rehearsals for the production will be held on Mondays and Fridays from 6:30-8 p.m., and the production will hit the boards on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 2-3 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 4 at 2 p.m.
Serious Theater is known for their live sound effects and music.
To sum up the fun: On a sunny Autumn day, Captain Wiles is sure that he killed a man with a stray shot from his rifle while hunting. Jennifer Rogers, Harry’s estranged wife, believes she killed Harry with a milk bottle. Miss Gravely is certain that the man died after a blow from the heel of her hiking boot. They all are hoping that the body will not come to the attention of “the authorities.” The Captain, Jennifer, Miss Gravely and the artist Sam bury the body and then dig it up again several times and then hide the body in a bathtub before finally putting it back where they found it to make it appear as if it was just discovered.
