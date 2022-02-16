Friends of the Historic Columbia River Highway have opened registration for the annual fundraising Gorge Ride to be held on June 18. Registration is now open through www.gorgeride.eventbrite.com. For more information visit www.GorgeRide.com.
Bicyclists will again ride on the Historic Columbia River Highway from the Gorge Discovery Center to the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail in Mosier and continue on to the Senator Mark O. Hatfield West Trailhead east of Hood River and return.
This 38.5-mile trip includes the vista at Rowena Crest, travel through the Mosier Twin Tunnels and a rest stop (twice) at the historic Mayerdale Estate.
The 2022 Gorge Ride will be part of the Centennial of the completion of the Historic Columbia River Highway. In 1922, the last of the “hot stuff” was laid, marking the completion of paving of the highway.
Several hundred people participated in the 2021 Gorge Ride.
The Friends of the Historic Columbia River Highway supports the restoration and reconnection of the historic highway through the Columbia River Gorge. Their vision is to educate the public about the historic highway, advocate for the restoration and preservation of the existing drivable portions of the historic highway to their 1920s appearance and link drivable portions with pedestrian and bicycle accessible connections, creating a continuous route through the Columbia River Gorge.
Sponsors of the 2022 Gorge Ride include Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, Mayerdale Estate, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, Portland Bicycling Club, Multnomah Falls, Showers Pass, Oregon Screen Impressions, Thunder Island Brewery, SPR Bicycle Shop, Sellwood Cycle Repair and Oregon E-Bikes.
