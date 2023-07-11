MOUNT HOOD — June 21 marked the summer solstice, the longest day of the year. In a time-honored tradition, skiers, snowboarders and hikers ascended the snowy slope of Mount Hood to watch the sunset from the saddle below Illumination Rock. The basalt rock formation, which towers at 9,533 feet, is aptly named for its glowy appearance lit up by sunset.
The hike begins at the base of Timberline Lodge and requires travel on dirt, rock, snow and ice through 3,422 feet in elevation gain. Some prefer to take the last chair on Palmer Lift, however many start from the parking lot and take the climber’s route up to the saddle.
For White Salmon resident Josh Barza, the difficult ascent is part of the experience. After hiking up on snowshoes the previous year, he purchased a backcountry ski setup to tour up for the solstice event.
“It’s a unique way to spend the longest day of the year, and it’s great to see so many other people out there. Everyone enjoys the experience and encourages people on the hike up,” Barza said. “It’s beautiful to see the sun go down while sitting on Mt. Hood with hundreds of other people.”
He noted that it’s not everywhere you can ski down a volcano at sunset in June.
This once-a-year sunset draws several hundred folks from across the Pacific Northwest and even further in some cases. Ave Palguta is one such person. For her, the solstice was a homecoming after moving away from the gorge last year.
“It felt like a family reunion on top of the world,” Palguta said, who had priorly lived in Hood River for three years. “I’ve been to Illumination Rock for the past four years on the summer solstice. I remember my first-time going and thinking I’ll never miss another. My friends and I call it the best day of our young lives.”
She stated that in the final hour of daylight, everyone shifts to the edge of the saddle to watch the sunset.
“It reminds me of the scene from the Lion King, you can see out for miles,” Palguta said. “My buddies and I like to ride down in the final moments of sun-kissed red snow.”
The 9:30 p.m. descent down the slope proved worth the hike and the wait for many, regardless of the snow conditions. This is true for Bend resident Joelle Debban, whose journey to Illumination Rock this year was particularly noteworthy.
“I spent the better half of two years recovering from a condition known as complex regional pain syndrome, and was told I’d probably never ski again,” Debban said. “This year was my first time ski touring to the saddle since that diagnosis and recovery journey. It was a ceremonial way to celebrate my health, my friendships and the spirit of the mountains!”
She noted the energy at the saddle was really good, though the skiing was really variable. “Ski touring in June is always a treat, and seeing so many others join in on this wild and quirky feat is special,” she said. “It’s amazing the kind of people the sport like skiing brings together.”
