MOUNT HOOD — June 21 marked the summer solstice, the longest day of the year. In a time-honored tradition, skiers, snowboarders and hikers ascended the snowy slope of Mount Hood to watch the sunset from the saddle below Illumination Rock. The basalt rock formation, which towers at 9,533 feet, is aptly named for its glowy appearance lit up by sunset.

The hike begins at the base of Timberline Lodge and requires travel on dirt, rock, snow and ice through 3,422 feet in elevation gain. Some prefer to take the last chair on Palmer Lift, however many start from the parking lot and take the climber’s route up to the saddle.  