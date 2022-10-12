Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
On Sunday, Oct. 16, The Ruins in Hood River will welcome Japanese-American rapper Lyrics Born as the sixth stop on his national tour, which started Oct. 8 in Santa Cruz.
The tour is meant to celebrate the release of Lyrics Born’s new album, “Vision Board,” which will come out Nov. 11. The San Francisco rapper recently dropped a single from the album, “Diamond Door,” which features New Orleans singer-songwriter Princess Shaw. The single can be streamed on YouTube at youtube.com/watch?v=ajCaukLYWYw.
According to a press release from Reybee Inc., the publicity firm Lyrics Born works with, the self-proclaimed “funkiest rapper alive” considers this album a new take on himself and his music.
“This is me at my most imaginative, freakiest, and yet still most grounded and introspective,” he said. “I feel like a new man. I’m healthier physically, spiritually, mentally and emotionally.”
According to the release, “Vision Board” takes on different tones, textures and genres and shows the rapper writing in “a way he’s never written before.”
“This is about as psychedelic as I’ve ever been,” Lyrics Born said. “I’m so proud of this album. I’m in a different space. The world is in a different space, and I wanted to celebrate that, loosen up and really create some imagery and share some emotion that I never have.”
The show will take place from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Oct. 16 at The Ruins, with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and can be purchased at www.tickettomato.com/event/7661. Tickets will be $40 at the door, as available.
The Ruins is located at 13 Railroad St. in Hood River.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.