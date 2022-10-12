On Sunday, Oct. 16, The Ruins in Hood River will welcome Japanese-American rapper Lyrics Born as the sixth stop on his national tour, which started Oct. 8 in Santa Cruz.

The tour is meant to celebrate the release of Lyrics Born’s new album, “Vision Board,” which will come out Nov. 11. The San Francisco rapper recently dropped a single from the album, “Diamond Door,” which features New Orleans singer-songwriter Princess Shaw. The single can be streamed on YouTube at youtube.com/watch?v=ajCaukLYWYw.

