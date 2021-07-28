GOLDENDALE — On July 26, close to 40 artists descended on the Columbia River Gorge with easels, paint and brushes in hand, to find the perfect vista from which to capture the beauty of the region.
“With last year’s edition of Pacific Northwest Plein Air in the Columbia River Gorge paused due to the pandemic, artists are eager to get back to this annual tradition hosted by Maryhill Museum of Art since 2016 and founded 17 years ago by Hood River Artist Cathleen Rehfeld Meyers as a way to bring artists to the Columbia River Gorge,” said a Maryhill press release.
The four-day plein air paint out takes place through July 29.
“With plenty of inspiring views to choose from, some artists will paint views of Mt. Hood and the Columbia River, while others will be drawn to vineyards and farms, waterfalls or the high desert plateaus,” said the press release.
“Artists will also be invited to paint on Maryhill’s grounds, giving museum visitors an opportunity to see these talented plein air artists at work.”
Finished artwork will be on view and available for purchase Aug. 1–28 in the museum’s M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust Education Center, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Artists are anticipated to create more than 200 pieces during the event. Proceeds support Maryhill Museum of Art.
•••
Juror for the 2021 event is artist Peggi Kroll Roberts, who will choose awards in a number of categories, including “Best Sky,” “Best Mountain,” “Best Water,” “Historic Columbia River Highway Award,” and “Maryhill Museum of Art Award.” The Friends of the Columbia Gorge will select a “Friends of the Columbia Gorge Award” and there will also be a museum purchase award, chosen by Maryhill curator Steve Grafe.
Participating artists are Celeste Bergin, Tedd Chilless, Wayne Chin, William Elston, Amalia Fisch, Katy Ann Fox, Laura Gable, Scott Gellatly, Carole Gray-Weihman, Susan Elwart Hall, Dotty Hawthorne, Debra Huse, Aaron Cordell Johnson, Thomas Kitts, Steve Kleier, Ken Klos, Bhavani Krishnan, Tracy Leagjeld, David Marty, Alison Leigh Menke, Anton Pavlenko, Joanne Radmilovich Kollman, Natasha Ramras, Cathleen Rehfeld, Sally Reichmuth, James Sampsel, Erik Sandgren, Raphael Schnepf, Kristina Sellers, Mark Shasha, Nathan Sowa, Matt Sterbenz, Melanie Thompson, Elo Wobig, Rick Woods, Paul Zegers, Yong Hong Zhong, Yer Za Zue.
