Not every kid can walk into their school library and check out a copy of their own book.
Seattle Strayer can.
Seattle, 10, is a fourth grader at Parkdale Elementary and the author of the book, “Julie the Superdog,” released on April 13 and available through Barnes & Noble.
“I was inspired to write this book by a friend and her new puppy,” she said. The book description (www.barnesandnoble.com) reads, “Julie is a superdog. Well, really she’s a magic dog, but she likes being called a superdog better. Being a superdog means Julie has amazing powers with more to come as she gets older. And as she grows, she takes on mini assignments. But one day, Julie’s new owner, Cora, finds the paper that has Julie’s mission written on it, and the superdog’s secret is revealed. Julie might be able to get that problem out of the way, but can she complete her job from The Boss?”
The process took Seattle several months — writing the story, typing it up, editing, creating the cover and choosing the right fonts, all before tackling the final publishing process.
“I’ve always been into writing and reading, and I thought it would be cool to have my own book published, so I have had that goal for about a year and a half,” she said.
Publishing a book is a long process, Seattle said. “… And it takes some patience, but in the end it’s worth it to hold a book you have written in your hands.”
“She is such a hard worker and so dedicated that it truly amazes me,” said Seattle’s mother, Jordan Strayer. “She did this all on her own and is so driven. She has always loved reading and as she learned to write has also been really into writing. I feel she is so fortunate to have found something she is passionate about at such an early age.”
Seattle describes the book as fun and light-hearted, and a good pick for kids ages 6-12. She plans to write a series featuring Julie the Superdog.
“I already have some ideas for the next books in the Julie the Superdog series, so I’m very excited for the future,” she said.
In addition to Barnes & Noble, the book is available to check out at the Parkdale Elementary School library. Seattle plans to donate a copy to the Hood River Library.
Seattle additionally enjoys writing poems and book reviews, which can be found on her website, funbookreviews.com.
