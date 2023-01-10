Jazz Collective

Along with CGOA’s Chamber ensemble performance, 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 at Hood River Valley Christian Church, the CGOA Jazz Collective, seen here, also has an upcoming performance. The Jazz Collective’s performance will be held at 8 p.m., Feb. 10 at the Hood River Elks Lodge.

 Jacob Bertram photo/file

Calling all concertgoers! Be sure to mark Sunday, Jan. 22 for an afternoon of chamber music by Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association (CGOA).

What exactly is chamber music? CGOA’s Mark Steighner said that if “an orchestra or choir is a music factory, then chamber music is like an artist’s workshop. Big ensembles are great, but they can be anonymous, too. With chamber music, you get a much more personal musical experience.”