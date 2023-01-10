Calling all concertgoers! Be sure to mark Sunday, Jan. 22 for an afternoon of chamber music by Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association (CGOA).
What exactly is chamber music? CGOA’s Mark Steighner said that if “an orchestra or choir is a music factory, then chamber music is like an artist’s workshop. Big ensembles are great, but they can be anonymous, too. With chamber music, you get a much more personal musical experience.”
The annual chamber music afternoon was a popular staple of the CGOA season before the pandemic, but, like many things, had to be put on the shelf for a couple of years. But now, The Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association is back with a full season and a wide range of musical experiences, including chamber music.
One of the things that makes chamber music unique is that it is prepared by the musicians, working together outside of regular orchestra rehearsals. “For most musicians,” Steighner said, “it’s fun to use their skills and be responsible for making their own musical choices.”
While the final lineup of performers is still being set, the program includes string quartets, solo cello with piano, duets and a special appearance by the Riverside Community Church Chancel Choir performing Eric Whitacre’s “Sing Gently,” accompanied by a string quartet. Whitacre’s music was originally written for a virtual choir consisting of tens of thousands of singers from across the globe.
The Afternoon of Chamber Music concert begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Hood River Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road in Hood River. While there is no charge or tickets required, donations to CGOA will be welcomed at the door.
For information about all CGOA events, visit gorgeorchestra.org, or gorgeorchestra on Facebook and Instagram.
