Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries by email to Jacob Bertram at jacobb@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 106. Entries are free of charge and are published as space permits.
209 E. SEcond St., The Dalles
Jan. 11, 7 p.m. — Tyson Huckins
Jan. 12, 7 p.m. — Jay Bean
Jan. 13, 7 p.m. — Ray Lemley
Jan. 12, 5 p.m. — Jazz Trio to perform Phelps Creek Tasting Room
13 Railroad St., Hood River
Jan. 13, 5:30 p.m. — Kalos and Kyle J. Glenn
Jan. 13, 6 p.m. — Willy & Nelson bringing live music to The Pines 1852.
1021 12th St., Hood River
Jan. 13, 6:30 p.m. — Singer-songwriter Anna May to perform.
Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m. — Aram Arslanian
MCCCA presents ‘Dancing with the Gorge Stars’
220 E. 10th St., The Dalles
Jan. 13, 7 p.m. — Six local Gorge stars compete for votes at the mid-winter fundraiser for Mid-Columbia Community Concert Association, performing dances with professionals from the Utah Ballroom Dance Co.
