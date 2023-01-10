The White Salmon Arts Council’s Art Chat, with artist Ted Olson, will be held Jan. 12 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Sustain Home in downtown Hood River. Art Chat provides the Gorge community an opportunity to converse with regional artists amongst a curated selection of their work in a casual and intimate setting, said a press release.
“Artist Ted Olson draws inspiration from the vast reaches of the American West,” said a press release. “Rugged landscapes serve as a departure point for his luminous, textured oil paintings. Olson’s compositions straddle representation and abstraction and capture both the shifting physical qualities of landscape and the emotions these barren expanses evoke. His works are reminiscent of fellow west coast painter Richard Diebenkorn who similarly cast light and hue as primary protagonists.”
