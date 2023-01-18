Dancing With The Gorge Stars crowned a new champion as Tierra de Lobos Winery Owner Adolfo Mollinedo took home the mirror-ball trophy Friday, following his performance of the cha cha to Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy” with pro-partner Sarah Reed.
Friday marked the ninth annual Dancing With The Gorge Stars, and the second back after a gap in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was emceed by Utah Ballroom Dance Company Owner Mark Lowes and kicked off with a performance by The Dalles Dazzling Dancers, a group of 12 local children who danced to “Better When I’m Dancin’” by Meghan Trainor. The children in the group were Scarlett Blackwell, Garrett Brake, Kai Chavez, Shyloh Davidow, Lolani Kubieschec, Zuri Pereira, Sydney Smith, Riley Stocks, Melody Tanner, Jayten Watson, Braedyn Whitfield, and Cypress Wilson.
Following the opening number, Lowes introduced all six stars and their partners, then the three judges who would be scoring each of the stars’ dances.
The night’s judges were former The Dalles City Attorney and DWTGS season one participant Gene Parker, DWTGS season two participant Pamela Jensen, and Wasco County Commissioner Scott Hege.
The first to dance was Tara Pray, Oregon Veterans Home administrator and member of Dufur City Council. Her partner was pro Bannon Frank, and together they performed the mambo to, fittingly, “Mama Wanna Mambo” by Meghan Trainor. The routine received a nine from Parker and Jensen and an eight from Hege for a total of 26 points out of a possible 30.
Next were Columbia Bank Manager Carmen Myers and pro Anthony Whipple, who performed the foxtrot to “Everybody Wants to Be a Cat” from “The Aristocats.” The routine received a seven from Jensen, and an eight from Hege and Parker for a total of 22 points.
Third in the line-up was Uppercut Barber Shop Owner Mike Nagle dancing with pro Grace Johnson. They performed the tango to Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.” Each judge gave the routine a seven, for a total of 21 points.
Fourth to go was St. Mary’s Physical Education teacher David Wring and partner Olivia Buchanan, who danced the swing to “All Shook Up” by Elvis Presley. They received an eight from Parker and Jensen, and a nine from Hege for a total of 25 points.
The next pair to dance were Mollinedo and Reed, who performed the cha cha to “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred. The routine received a perfect score, with a 10 from all three judges.
The last star to dance was former The Dalles Athletic Club Manager Hilda Miller dancing the hustle with partner John Meo to Donna Summer’s “Bad Girls.” They received an eight from Johnson and Hege, and a seven from Parker for a total of 23 points.
While audience votes were being tabulated, the pro dancers from the Utah Ballroom Dance Company performed six numbers in different styles in a show titled “Hollywood.” Dances performed included a foxtrot to “Singing in the Rain” by Gene Kelly and a Titanic-inspired hustle to Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On.”
Following the pro dances, the final two, Myers and Mollinedo were brought to the front of the stage, where last year’s champion, Annette Byers, waited with the mirror-ball trophy. After a raucous drumroll from the audience, Mollinedo was announced the 2023 champion and awarded the coveted mirror-ball.
All proceeds from the event went to Mid-Columbia Community Concert Association, as their only fundraiser of the year. To learn more about them and what they do, visit midcolumbiacommunityconcerts.org.
