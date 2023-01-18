Dancing With The Gorge Stars crowned a new champion as Tierra de Lobos Winery Owner Adolfo Mollinedo took home the mirror-ball trophy Friday, following his performance of the cha cha to Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy” with pro-partner Sarah Reed.

Friday marked the ninth annual Dancing With The Gorge Stars, and the second back after a gap in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.