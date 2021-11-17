Trees will be on display around town from Dec. 1-7
THE DALLES — The Festival of Trees is one of the Mid-Columbia Health Foundation’s longest-running fundraisers and has become a tradition that kicks off the holiday season for the Health Foundation and the city of The Dalles.
This year, the Festival of Trees is being re-envisioned as a virtual event to keep the community safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our team has worked really hard to ensure the virtual event captures the spirit of the season,” said Amanda Evans, executive director of the Health Foundation. “Of course we’re disappointed that we are unable to hold a live event, but we believe the community is going to really like the alternative program that we have put together.”
Here is how the 2021 Festival of Trees will work:
As always, adorned trees will be donated by community members and business to help the Health Foundation raise money in support of local cancer patients and Celilo Cancer Center. The decorated trees will be prominently displayed at various locations around town and online (on Facebook and the Health Foundation web page) from Dec. 1-7.
Rather than an auction, money will be raised by way of a direct donation. Each tree will be displayed with a QR code and website address that patrons can use to make a donation online.
Community members and businesses who have been involved with Festival of Trees in the past will receive a brochure in the mail that includes mail-in instructions for their convenience. The Health Foundation will be releasing the business names and locations where the trees can be viewed later this month.
“We encourage you to have fun admiring the trees in the various locations and enjoy the holiday atmosphere,” said Evans. “We also encourage you to take a moment to go online make a donation to this important cause. Donations of all sizes are welcome.”
Proceeds from the 2021 Festival of Trees will support the Celilo Cancer Center Fund and the purchase of a new linear accelerator for radiation therapy. The Celilo Cancer Center Fund aids cancer patients throughout their treatment in the form of gas cards, massages, wigs and other integrated therapies. A new linear accelerator will improve the care offered at Celilo Cancer Center.
At the conclusion of the event, the decorated trees will be donated to local organizations to continue spreading holiday cheer throughout the community.
“We’re already had several of our sponsors sign up again this year, even without a typical event happening,” said Evans. “We are so grateful to our committed sponsors, CCS Consulting, Columbia State Bank, Human Investing, First Interstate Bank and Sothebys International Realty. It says a lot about how much each of them care about this community.”
•••
Sponsorship opportunities are still available; call the Health Foundation at 541-296-7275 for more in-formation. Other giving opportunities will be announced soon, including a community tree, a toy drive and a school supply drive. Send an email to mchf@mcmc.net to get on the mailing list.
