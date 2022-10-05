On Saturday, Sept. 17, Hood River Valley High School’s Movimiento Estudiantil Chicano de Aztlán (MEChA) group and community members gathered at Jackson Park in Hood River for an afternoon of showcasing the culture and history of Latinx people for a National Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.

MEChA is a student-based organization that promotes higher education, culture and community engagement; the club at Hood River Valley High School became an official chapter last year. Oregon Community Foundation (OFC) awarded the organization two grants this year to support MEChA in community engagement, making the celebration at Jackson Park possible.