It was good to hear that our mention that the Columbia Grange was in threat of closing triggered a nice response from some good people who came forward to save it.
Michael Maquire, the grange liaison, said, “There was a good response to the ‘Say Goodbye to the Grange’ article. New members with new ideas will start meeting on the second Saturday of the month at 11 a.m. at Columbia Grange 87 off Old Highway 8 near Canyon Road (except in August, when we will meet on the seventh to accommodate a wedding on the 14th)”.
It is always a blessing to find that there are people willing to volunteer to keep something as important as the grange alive. It is the oldest grange in the state of Washington that has remained active. We wouldn’t want to lose it.
The Lyle Lions First Saturday Breakfast has started back up with great success. Each year, they have passed on the proceeds of the breakfast to many worthy causes to help Lyle residents. This last breakfast went to support our Lyle graduates with a scholarship fund. They sent a check, along with their congratulations, to this year’s recipients, Madison Olson and Astara Jensen, who each received $750 towards their continued education. After the success of serving 79 breakfasts, it was decided that they will be resumed.
No change in time, 7-10 a.m.; no change in price, (under 6 free, 6-12 $4 and adults $7). They wish to thank the community for their support and were so glad to see everyone, even other Lions from The Dalles.
The Bookmobile has returned. Lyle’s schedule is every other Wednesdays with future visits scheduled for July 7 and 21, and Aug. 4 and 18 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. They are centrally located at the Lyle Park. There is a treasure trove of books to choose from and I understand you might be able to even order a book? Not sure about that, so have a chat with the driver and get the scoop.
So happy that the Gov. Jay Inslee has decided to open Washington on June 30. As to that, a number of organizations have already opened and are getting back into full swing. Reports are finally coming in and I’m happy to share them with you all.
A Fire Department report from Patty Elkins: “For those of you who are concerned about traffic safety on Highway14 at Rowland Lake, I was happy to get a quick response from WSDOT. They are taking note. More outreach wouldn’t hurt.” She shared the message she received in return: “Just a short message to let you know your email was received by WSDOT. I work in the traffic office here in Vancouver. We are aware of the recent crash at the Old Highway 8 intersection as well as the concern from locals for both intersections (this is the third email I got in the last couple of days). We are currently looking at improvements we can identify and implement for this area. We have looked at turn lanes but do not have sufficient width to restripe the existing roadway to include them. We are in the process of getting survey data to better determine an estimated cost to add them. Please feel free to give me a call at 360-905-2262, which bounces to my personal cell phone, if you want to discuss further.” From David E. Burkey, Washington State Department of Transportation, traffic operations engineer.
She went on to report:
“Lyle Fire & Rescue has been busy over the last few weeks with training for the current wildfire season, and extrication drills for those challenging car/semi/motorcycle accidents.
“With the summer like weather, the calls for smoke investigations, illegal camp fires, and burn piles increase. Please remember a Klickitat County wide burn ban is in place.
“We have also noticed a large increase in the number of people recreating at some of the more popular areas in and around Lyle. Please be mindful of the increased traffic and hazardous parking along highways and well used roads.
“With the hotter weather, cooling off in the rivers sounds ideal. The shock of the colder river can cause some challenges to swimming, resulting in needed water rescues. A life jacket can make a difference.
“With the end of the school year, we would like to thank all our high school graduates for allowing us to take part in their graduation parade. Wishing you great success for the future.”
We are so happy to announce that Minnie Goudy has joined the Lyle Food Pantry and will be answering the phone if you have questions. The number is 509-281-0884. They are always looking for dedicated volunteers and if you stop by, she can give you an application.
If you would like to make a donation, please send it to WAGAP PO Box 805, Bingen, WA 98605. If you put Lyle Good Food Pantry in the memo line, your tax deductible donation will go directly to the Lyle Community.
The Lyle Community Council is committed to creating a safer way to walk in Lyle. Now is the time for Lyle to get upgrades along Highway 14 to make it a safer walkway to our local businesses. They are asking the public to participate in their fundraising events planned for September and learn about their plans for sidewalks, designated parking, landscaping and outdoor furniture in Lyle’s downtown. Soon their website, Lyle.com, will have a map of some interesting walks to take in Lyle, rated by difficulty and safety. If you have ideas for how to make Lyle more walkable, contact Julie Larson, Lyle Community Council Chair, lylecouncil@gmail.com or Cindy Bluemel, bluemel1@mac.com.
