Recently established Pinewater Publishing announces the publication of a one-of-a-kind adult coloring book by local artist Maureen Lauran. The book features many favorite landmarks of the Columbia River Gorge: Vista House, Multnomah Falls, Cascade Locks, downtown Hood River, Rowena Heights, Mount Hood, Gorge wildflowers, Mosier Tunnels and more.
“The 8.5-by- 11-inch, full-page images are rich with detail, captivating to children as well as adults,” said a press release. “You’ll be delighted that your drawings can be cut from the page and readily framed as your very own work of art. Soon to become a favorite of locals and visitors alike — for yourself, as gifts and as remembrances of beautiful Hood River and the Gorge.”
The coloring book is now available at several outlets in Hood River —Waucoma Books, 301 Gallery, Tokki Art Supplies, The History Museum/Visitor’s Center, and The Columbia Gorge Hotel. Look for it at other outlets throughout the Gorge in the coming weeks.
For more information, contact pinewaterpublishing@gmail.com.
