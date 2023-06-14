Ketchum Kalf Rodeo

A bronc rider at the 2022 Ketchum Kalf Rodeo. 

 Jacob Bertram photo

On June 17, the Ketchum Kalf Rodeo will return to Glenwood, this year with special guest Haley Proctor. As a trick rider, Haley is nationally known for her stunts and skill with a horse. However, in Glenwood, Haley is also known for her and her husband’s connections to the area.

Haley is married to world champion bull rider Shane Proctor. Despite being born and raised in Grand Coulee, Wash., his family can be traced back to Glenwood. So far back, in fact, that his great-great-grandparents, Peter Conboy and Jane Ayers Conboy Myers, were some of the first pioneers to settle in the valley.