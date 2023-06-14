On June 17, the Ketchum Kalf Rodeo will return to Glenwood, this year with special guest Haley Proctor. As a trick rider, Haley is nationally known for her stunts and skill with a horse. However, in Glenwood, Haley is also known for her and her husband’s connections to the area.
Haley is married to world champion bull rider Shane Proctor. Despite being born and raised in Grand Coulee, Wash., his family can be traced back to Glenwood. So far back, in fact, that his great-great-grandparents, Peter Conboy and Jane Ayers Conboy Myers, were some of the first pioneers to settle in the valley.
The Conboys’ influence on Glenwood is obvious; Conboy Lake and Conboy National Wildlife Refuge were named for them, due to their location on the Conboy original homestead. The rodeo in particular has a long history with the Conboys, as Peter was the one to donate the land for the rodeo arena to the Glenwood Rodeo Association. This year’s rodeo is the 88th annual.
Haley will perform both days of the rodeo, Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18. The rodeo opens at 12:30 p.m. each day, with events going into the evening. Admission is $15 for adults and $5 for kids ages 6-12. Kids aged 5 years and under get in free.
On Sunday, there will be a Cowboy Breakfast from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Glenwood School. There will also be a Cowboy Church Service on the rodeo grounds from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., and a parade downtown at 11 a.m.
For more information about the Ketchum Kalf Rodeo, visit them on Facebook at Glenwood Ketchum Kalf Rodeo.
