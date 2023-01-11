The BS’ers celebrated the new year winning the first half of the County League by a razor thin margin of one point over the Gutter Girls.
Don’t you just love the creative team names in this scrappy league! It’s one of the best.
Congrats to the BS’ers capable crew, Mike Allen, John Griebling and Mike Schroeder who, by taking the first half, earned the right to vie for the County League championship in a roll off at the end of the season. That makes this a big deal.
With just two weeks to go in the second round of the Industrial League, MTS has a commanding 31 point lead. It’s going to be difficult to beat this high flying trio.
Team of the week
1. Josh Worth 739
2. Owen Clemett 731
3. Chad Mason 720
4. Lynn Spellman 703
5. Jeremy Bloom 682
3,575 total pins
As the old saying goes, the cream always rises to the top and that is certainly evident in this Team of the Week. These big shooters are among the best bowlers in town, all are familiar names in Hood River bowling who bask in the limelight so often they need a heavy dose of Coppertone so they won’t burn.
Woody Eskildsen gets the sixth man award this week. If the NBA can do it, so can we. The integral Hood River Supply staffer just missed making this Team of the Week after a mighty fine session in the Tuesday Nite Mixed, where he rolled a nifty 675 series which beat his average by 108 pins. That led his Supply foursome to a 4-0 sweep for the night’s work, which elevated his crew to fourth place in the second round. They are definitely a motivated team probably because they just missed winning the first round by one minuscule point. Woody is enjoying an excellent season. He’s showed tremendous improvement, raising his average by 12 pins, and is now rolling the rock at a 191 pace. The right hander plays the oil pattern at Orchard Lanes perfectly, rolling his ball on the right side of the lane with a nicely controlled hook that charges into the 1-3 pocket. That style gives him the maximum angle into those pesky pins which creates strikes, lots of them. Folks, maximizing your strike potential is all about that entry angle into the pins. That’s why a hook ball gets more strikes than a straight ball. So, if you want to bowl better, do it like Woody does, learn to hook the ball and play the lanes toward the side, right side for right handers, left side for left handers. Those are your tips for the week so that next time you bowl, scatter those sticks like you know what you’re doing!
When you bowl good, you usually help your team win. Matches are often won because bowlers get hot and top their averages. The more, the better! That’s why this is an important highlight and here’s some solid proof.
Liz Debates topped everyone in the most pins over average department. Liz beat her average by 147 pins in the Tuesday Nite Mixed, which led her past champion Are You Splitting Me team to 3-1 win over the formidable Take Ten squad.
In the County League Mark Bakurjian and Andy Culpepper were next. Mark beat his average by 120 sticks which keyed his Split Happens crew to a 3-1 win over the intimidating powerhouse Incredibowls squad. In the previous week of league Andy toiled with the Split Happens trio in a sub role and topped his average by 114 pins which powered them to a 3-1 win over the Yogi’s. Split Happens is moving up!
Powerful two hander Owen Clemett subbed for the Hood River Athletic Club team in the Fraternal and he responded by crushing the pins to the tune of that big 731 series that topped his average by 101 pins and put him on the Team of the Week. That mighty effort by Owen powered Supply to an 18-7 win over the tough Tres Piscos trio. Wouldn’t we all like to find a sub like Owen!
Josh Worth starred in the previous week for the same Hood River Athletic Club crew, blasting a huge 739 set which was 100 pins over his average and also put him on the Team of the Week. The long time Orchard Lanes staffer’s pin busting talents helped his Supply threesome to a 24-1 drubbing over the intimidating multiple past champion MWB boys.
And finally, Jesse Orr subbed for the Orchard Lanes team in the Fraternal and beat his average by 100 pins which steered his crew to an 18-7 win over the Red Rockets.
As we do at this time every season, which is roughly the mid-point of league action, here is a list of the top 200 average bowlers at Orchard Lanes with at least 21 games to qualify:
1. Patrick Olson, 222, Tuesday Nite Mixed
2. Lynn Spellman, 219, Industrial
3. Chad Mason, 219, Tuesday Nite Mixed
4. Levi Phelps, 216, Fraternal
5. Josh Worth, 215 Fraternal
6. Owen Clemett, 215, Fraternal
7. Jeremy Bloom, 214, Tuesday Nite Mixed
8. Stan Pratnicki, 209, Fraternal
9. Mike Parke, 205, Wednesday Fraternal
10. Brandon Kawachi, 205, Tuesday Nite Mixed
11. Nancy Asai, 203, Industrial
12. James Klugel, 201 Fraternal
By the way, there are an additional dozen bowlers averaging in the 190s that could easily raise their averages to the 200 level by the end of the season. We are definitely blessed here in Hood River with many good bowlers who get their kicks by making those formidable three pound, six ounce pins dance!
Great bowling everyone.
League Reports
Industrial (Monday 7:00 pm):
Lynn Spellman: 244,244,238, 680,703
Randy Nieto: 245
Mac Proffitt: 235
Nancy Asai: 233
Tuesday Nite Mixed (7:00 pm):
Chad Mason: 255,247,236, 695,720
Jeremy Bloom: 279,257,235, 678,655
Woody Eskildsen: 245,239, 675
Patrick Olson: 246, 674
Ciena Brittle: 217,204,203, 600
Nancy Asai: 236,215,213,207,202
Janet Kawachi: 201
Senior Colts and Fillies (Wednesday 1:30 pm):
Lynn Spellman: 245,215,204, 603
Ken Kramer: 233,225,213
Mick Sherrell: 226,203
Joella Dethman: 213
Dick Sherrell: 212,207
Fraternal (Wednesday 7:30 pm):
Josh Worth: 258,258,237, 739
Owen Clemett: 279,258, 731
Jeremy Bloom: 259,236, 682
Stan Pratnicki: 245, 670
Levi Phelps: 249, 652,663
Lynn Spellman: 247,235, 656,662
James Klugel: 660
Skip Whitley: 237,235, 658
Rob Miller: 257,236, 654
James Youtsey: 247,240
Quinton Cox: 245
Patrick Olson: 244,235
John Riggleman: 242
Ciena Brittle: 226,219,215
County League (Thursday 5:00 pm):
Rod Pratt: 224,212, 608
Melissa Workheiser: 214,200
James Reck: 206
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.