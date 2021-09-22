HOOD RIVER — Downtown Hood River will again be “hopping” with the return of one of the Hood River Hops Fest. This one-day, outdoor festival, now in its 17th year, brings together more than 40 Pacific Northwest breweries to debut their seasonal fresh-hop beers.
Hood River Hops Fest boasts one of the largest fresh-hop selections in the nation, according to a press release.
The Sodbuster Farms’ Lupulus Award — an interactive judging experience for festival attendees — is back for a fourth year. The 2018 people’s choice award went to Breakside Brewery’s Fresh Hop Wanderlust beer.
Hops Fest will open at noon and run until 8 p.m. in the Columbia Parking Lot (between Fifth and Seventh streets and Cascade Avenue and Columbia Street). Minors are allowed until 6 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at hoodriver.org/hops-fest, or at the entrance the day of the event.
Breweries include:
Ascendant, Binary Brewing, Breakside Brewery, Deschutes Brewery, Double Mountain Brewing, Ecliptic Brewing, Everybody’s Brewing, Exnovo Brew, Ferment Brewing, Foreland Beer, Fort George Brewery, Freebridge Brewing, Full Sail Brewing, Gigantic Brewing, Grains of Wrath Beer, Level Beer, Migration Brewing, Pelican Brewing, Pfriem Beer, Riverbend Brewing, Silver Moon Brewing, Solera Brewing, Stickmen Beer, Stormbreaker Brewing, Sunriver Brewing Company, Three Creeks Brewing, Thunder Island Brewing, Walking Man Brewery, Wild Ride Brewery, Working Hands Fermentation, Zoiglhaus.
Hood River Hops Fest is sponsored by Jacobs, Sodbuster Farms, Double Mountain Brewery and Taproom, and Hood River Distillers.
