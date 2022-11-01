Wasco County Historical Society invites the public to attend its annual membership meeting Saturday, Nov. 12 in the historic IOOF Hall located above the Pioneer Electric Store, 421 E Second St., The Dalles. Entry is by either the stairs or elevator, on the southeast side of the building, off Laughlin Street.
The doors open at 11 a.m., with membership dues collected upon entry; lunch will be served at noon. For luncheon reservations, contact Audrey at 509-281-0951 by Nov. 9.
The elections of officers and board members will follow the luncheon. The meeting will conclude with a program presented by Laura Matzer, executive director at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum.
Matzer has education and leadership experience in cultural and art museums in the United States and the Middle East. Her work has included the Oman Botanic Garden’s opening. Matzer also led in the development and opening of high-profile museums for Saadiyat Cultural District in Abu Dhabi.
