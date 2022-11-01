Wasco County Historical Society invites the public to attend its annual membership meeting Saturday, Nov. 12 in the historic IOOF Hall located above the Pioneer Electric Store, 421 E Second St., The Dalles. Entry is by either the stairs or elevator, on the southeast side of the building, off Laughlin Street.

The doors open at 11 a.m., with membership dues collected upon entry; lunch will be served at noon. For luncheon reservations, contact Audrey at 509-281-0951 by Nov. 9.