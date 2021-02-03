Hood River County remains at the Red or Extreme Risk level through Feb. 11, at a minimum, according to officials with the Hood River County Health Department. The county continues to receive additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine weekly, and moves to vaccinate educators in designated clinics this week.
According to Mike Matthews, county environmental health supervisor, “We have completed first-dose vaccination to all those in Phase 1a.”
If you are in Phase 1a and have not yet received your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, please email covidvaccine@co.hood-river.or.us. Do not phone the Health Department regarding vaccines; email instead.
Designated information lines are 541-399-8022 (English) or 541-399-8023 (Español).
Matthews added, “It is vital that you consult your doctor with questions regarding vaccine interactions with medications that you are currently taking. We cannot legally provide this advice during vaccination clinics.”
As of Feb. 1, Hood River County has 1,020 recorded coronavirus cases, including 46 active, and 24 deaths have been reported.
The county has started scheduling of Phase 1b, Group 1 Educators. This phase includes child-care, preschool and K-12 school and school district staff.
Groups 2 through 5, people 65 and older; other essential workers; and high-risk populations will be next following Oregon Health Authority Guidance. Second doses for first responders and medical personnel will be administered by county partners, who will reach out this week to schedule appointments.
In a Feb. 1 coronavirus update, the Health Department stated, “Oregon’s decision to vaccinate educators starting Jan. 25 aims to end the pandemic earlier, address educational inequity sooner and boost Oregon’s economy more quickly. With limited vaccine supplies, we know we can vaccinate the 105,000 educators and other school, early learning and childcare workers in a much shorter time than it will take to immunize Oregon’s 800,000 seniors. Vigilance in practicing basic prevention measures is more important than ever — wearing masks, physical distancing, avoiding gatherings, staying home if sick — and must continue for the foreseeable future."
For more information about administration of the COVID-19 vaccine in Hood River County:
