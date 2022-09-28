“Up Close: Tulip” by Doris Nyholm

“Up Close: Tulip” by Doris Nyholm of Goldendale will be on display at the Gorge Quilt Show.

 Photo courtesy Columbia River Gorge Quilters’ Guild

ODELL — The 15th Annual Gorge Quilt Show opens Friday, Oct. 7 and continues through Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Hood River County Fairgrounds.

Presented by the Columbia River Gorge Quilters’ Guild, this year’s show fills two buildings and features more than 100 quilts, including award-winning entries and samples from guild classes. The display represents the entire spectrum of quilting today along with a special exhibit of art quilts titled “Big and Bold” and the 2022 Challenge entries.