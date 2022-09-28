ODELL — The 15th Annual Gorge Quilt Show opens Friday, Oct. 7 and continues through Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Hood River County Fairgrounds.
Presented by the Columbia River Gorge Quilters’ Guild, this year’s show fills two buildings and features more than 100 quilts, including award-winning entries and samples from guild classes. The display represents the entire spectrum of quilting today along with a special exhibit of art quilts titled “Big and Bold” and the 2022 Challenge entries.
The show also includes vendor booths with fabric, patterns, tools, gifts and the latest advancements in machines for sewing, quilting and embroidery. Visitors will meet a new local sewing machine repair technician and a craftsman who sharpens scissors and knives while you browse.
There are on-going quilting demonstrations, giving everyone a chance to see some new techniques and participate in hands-on projects. An antique bed turning celebrates the nation’s long history of quilt making, and shoppers can peruse the consignment boutique offering a selection of quilts, gifts and other handmade items perfect for holiday giving.
The fairgrounds are located at 3020 Wy’east Road in Hood River. The show is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
