When lifelong baker Theresa Langen learned she needed to eat gluten free, she struggled to find quality baked goods that she could still eat. So she created her own suite of high-quality gluten free recipes, and that success grew into a popular bakery that serves customers, gluten free and not, all across the Gorge.

Langen is the founder of the completely gluten free Columbia Gorge Bakery in Bingen, whose high standards and gluten free products have earned her a far-flung following, even during COVID-19.