It was all smiles out at the Glenwood Rodeo Grounds on Father’s Day weekend, as many gathered to enjoy two days packed with rodeo events for the 2021 Glenwood Ketchum Kalf Rodeo.
Nestled at the base of scenic Mount Adams, the rodeo offered something for all ages and displayed a variety of rodeo competitions entered into by young and older participants.
The rodeo kicked off at 1 p.m. Saturday without a hitch, with organizers displaying our nation’s colors and the queens named for the Glenwood rodeo and the upcoming Klickitat County Fair waving to the stands.
Spectators were in for a treat as they watched riders wrestle with bucking horses, compete in calf roping, and race their horses around barrels. Available at the fair were many food stands, including one booth manned by volunteers from Glenwood Fire Department, face-painting, and arts and crafts sales.
This reporter spent some time enjoying the fare of the weekend, snapping photos, and cheering on the competitors along with the spectators from the sideline stands.
“This weekend was something my childhood self always imagined. I am beyond grateful and honestly not sure what to say other than thank you. Thank you everyone who helped me this weekend! Especially those who put all of the work in behind the scenes for this rodeo to happen!” said 2021 Glenwood Rodeo Queen Brandi Vance.
Junior girls competitors blew away the audience as they raced their galloping ponies around the three barrels in the mid-day, their bedazzled outfits shining in the bright sun. Competitors as young as 8 years old put up serious numbers, even outdoing their senior counterparts at times. Glenwood native Junior rider Payton Sanchey snagged an impressive score of 17.54 seconds, which is to be expected after placing 9th in barrel racing at the state finals in Okanagan earlier this month — and ultimately qualifying her for a spot in the Silver State International Rodeo in Winnemucca, Nevada.
White Salmon native Aaron Kreps performed strong in the calf-roping event, placing solidly with a score of 13.8 seconds.
