Glenwood children enjoyed a fun visit from Santa on Dec. 7 at the Glenwood Station. His visit was very brief as he’s quite a busy man and had other communities to visit that evening. He had Mrs. Santa and a couple other helpers with him when he made his stop at the station. After sharing their Christmas wishes and visiting a bit, the kids were given cute little Santa- or penguin- shaped tins with treats and gloves inside. The parents and grandparents in the community would like to thank all involved in this year’s Operation Sleighbells for making that visit so special. Santa will be making another visit to our community on Wednesday, Dec. 15 as he cruises around with the Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department. Be watching for him then.
•••
The Glenwood middle school basketball teams are nearing the end of their season but have hit an unexpected snag. During this strange time when there are so many job vacancies going unfilled, the issue has also affected school sports. A couple of the middle school basketball games had to be canceled due to unavailability of referees. We all appreciate those good men and women who take the time to get trained and then officiate at all the high school sports in our area. However, there just aren’t enough to go around. If you think you’d like to pick up a bit of extra money and help out the kids, go to the Oregon School Activities Association site, www.osaa.orgofficials or the Washington Officials Association at www.washingtonofficials.com to find information on how to get started. Check with the school office to get revised dates and times of upcoming middle school games.
•••
The high school season for the combined Glenwood and Klickitat teams, Klickwood, has finally begun, with a home game in Glenwood against Bickleton on Dec. 8. They traveled to Arlington for a tournament on Dec. 10-11. This news had to be submitted before those games took place so I will share some results next time. Have a great season, Klickwood.
•••
Glenwood Grange No. 94 assisted the Klickitat County Health Department in holding a vaccination clinic here in our town on Dec. 8 at the Grange Hall. Approximately 40 people received COVID-19 and/or flu vaccines without having to drive out of town. We greatly appreciate the County Health Department reaching out to our community in this way.
•••
This invitation is from Pastor Butch and Jennifer Hallenbeck. There will be a Candlelight Christmas Eve Service on Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. at Glenwood Pioneer Memorial Community Church. Please join us to sing carols and hear a special message that will encourage us all to focus on the true meaning of Christmas.
•••
Please send any news items for next week’s paper to gmpierce09@gmail.com.
Commented