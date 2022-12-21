Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Fix it for HIM, The Dalles, made up of church members in The Dalles, often constructs things like access ramps, fences and decks for those who are unable, either physically or financially, to do so themselves.
For More than a decade, Bill Hamilton and his team of volunteers have been building things for those in need. In particular, the group often constructs things like access ramps, fences and decks for those who are unable, either physically or financially, to do so themselves.
The group, Fix it for HIM, is officially a program of Calvary Baptist in The Dalles, but volunteers are from a variety of different churches, all joining together to help those in need in the name of Jesus. No one is charged for the labor performed by Fix it for HIM, Hamilton said, and Home Depot often provides materials at either a reduced price or completely free.
On Saturday, Dec. 10, the group took on another ramp project: Their 67th in The Dalles.
A large amount of volunteers were involved, Hamilton said. Ethan Wray helped deliver a trailer and equipment to the job site and Jim Wilcox cleared out the snow the day before the project. The others who helped with the project were Darrell France, Dan Turner, Fred Davis, Larry Fairclo, Beverly McKinney, Lorna Elliot, Ari D’urso and Evan.
“We unloaded the trailer of all the prebuilt forms and laid out the weed barrier to prevent grass from growing under the ramp,” Hamilton said. “Fred, Darrell and Dan worked on completing the level section at the top of the ramp and setting the posts. Larry, Ari and Evan moved the ramp sections closer to the final area and Beverly, Lorna, Larry,and Ethan started excavating the lower section of the ramp so it would fit to the edge of the sidewalk.”
With everyone working together, they were able to finish the project by about 4:30 p.m., and were able to have everything cleaned up by 5 p.m.
“We were blessed with much better weather than expected,” Hamilton said. “Thank you to all our volunteers!”
