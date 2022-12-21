IMG_2150.jpg

Fix it for HIM’s 67th ramp, pictured above with some of the volunteers who built it, brings wheelchair access to a home in The Dalles. 

For More than a decade, Bill Hamilton and his team of volunteers have been building things for those in need. In particular, the group often constructs things like access ramps, fences and decks for those who are unable, either physically or financially, to do so themselves.

Fix it for HIM, The Dalles, made up of church members in The Dalles, often constructs things like access ramps, fences and decks for those who are unable, either physically or financially, to do so themselves.

The group, Fix it for HIM, is officially a program of Calvary Baptist in The Dalles, but volunteers are from a variety of different churches, all joining together to help those in need in the name of Jesus. No one is charged for the labor performed by Fix it for HIM, Hamilton said, and Home Depot often provides materials at either a reduced price or completely free.

