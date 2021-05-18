Five generations of the Beam men, ranging in age from 95 years to 2 months old, came together for a photo May 8 in Hood River: Cliff Beam (great-great grandfather), Doug Beam (great-grandfather), Mark Beam (grandfather), Kyle Beam (father) and Theodore Beam. Great-great-grandfather Cliff is a World War II Navy veteran, most known for owning and operating Cliff’s Market on Cascade Avenue. All have been raised in the Hood River Valley.
