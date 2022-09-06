Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries by email to Jacob Bertram at jacobb@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 106. Entries are free of charge and are published as space permits.
Entertainment update for September 7, 2022
- Columbia Gorge News
-
- Updated
- EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR The Hood
- REGISTERED NURSE NORCOR CORRECTIONS
- MECHANIC Klickitat PUD Goldendale
- Case Manager
- Now Hiring: Special Education Paraeducators for White Salmon School District
- Klickitat PUD- Customer Service Representative- Goldendale Office
- State of Washington Social Service Specialist Positions - Stevenson Office
- MULTIPLE POSITIONS OPEN
- MCEDD Office Administrator
- Mechanic Klickitat PUD Goldendale
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Columbia Gorge News
Sign up to receive notifications when a new Columbia Gorge News e-Edition is published.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
Obituary updates
Receive weekly updates on obituaries and death notices.
Oregon Capital Press
Oregon Capital Press presented by Columbia Gorge News
Promotions
Receive updates on upcoming promotions and special sections.
Sports updates
Receive weekly updates on local sports news.
Gorge Social
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- HR football opens new chapter in revamped district
- Death notices and service announcements: Aug. 31, 2022
- Obituary: Duane Koops
- Obituary: Mary Rose
- Obituary: Hobart “Terry” Darter
- HRV boys soccer to face new league, tough schedule
- Obituary: Gloria Schultens
- Remembering Ada Wyn Parker-Loy, the first ‘Rosie the Riveter’
- Obituary: Jill McLane
- Traditional approach flavors cherry harvest
Images
Videos
Latest News
- COVID management plan presented, co-op agreement approved
- Healthcare program expands eligibility
- ‘Get Ready The Dalles’ preparedness event Sept. 17; includes vax clinic
- The Dalles boys soccer team go 2-0, to face Hood River next
- Sports schedule
- Corbett tops Mustang boys in soccer opener
- Redmond opens season with 44-8 win over HRV
- Bruin runners open season at Vancouver Lake
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.