The return to in-person learning marked the return of the annual homecoming week festivities at Hood River Valley High School.
Due to COVID-19, the virus interrupted traditional celebrations, but students and staff were excited to feel a return to normalcy. The football team was able to cap off the week with a dominating win over Parkrose, also recognizing the senior athletes pregame.
At halftime of the game, HRV was pitching a shutout, leading 56-0. While the rest of the team headed to the locker room, senior defensive back Joey Frazier stayed behind for the homecoming coronation. One of the eight voted as royalty, Frazier joined princes Emanuel Romero, Malcolm Banks, and Daniel Cuevas, and princesses Brissa Elias-Rojas, Leah DeBorde, Norah Baker, and Cassie Moreno.
Students voted to select the homecoming court, but instead of having four couples made of one prince and one princess, the top-eight vote getters would make up the court. Once the court had been finalized, students voted again for the top two who would be crowned homecoming royals. Elias-Rojas and DeBorde were chosen by their classmates as royalty.
