The 12th Annual Dalles Dam Eagle Watch will be held over four days this winter, Jan. 21-22 and Jan. 28-29
Upwards of 60 bald eagles can easily be viewed as they congregate at The Dalles Dam’s Westrick Park as they migrate into the Gorge.
Seufert Park, which is directly across from Westrick Park, is open every day during daylight hours. During the Eagle Watch event, park rangers from the Corps and U.S. Forest Service and raptor handlers from the The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center will be on hand to answer questions while hosting activities, educational programs and live raptor viewings.
The event is free, and fully accessible to visitors with disabilities.
Visitors are encouraged to bring your own scopes, cameras and binoculars.
This year, all activities will take place outside and follow COVID safety guidelines. Dress warmly, as winter weather is unpredictable.
Event Dates
Friday, Jan. 21 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 22 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28 — 10 am to 3 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
From Interstate 84, take the Highway 197 exit and turn toward The Dalles Bridge, then turn right on Brent Clodefelter Way. Watch for signs to The Dalles Dam Visitor Center.
Wintering eagles often congregate at the confluence of rivers or around dams and powerhouses, where the water is constantly turbulent. This is because turbulent water won’t freeze over in the winter, meaning guaranteed access to fish, their main source of food and the reason they are here. Eagles migrate in search of food and will return to the same communal roosting sites year after year. From mid-December through February, it is common to see anywhere from 40 to 60 eagles in this one location. Then, once the weather warms and food is plentiful again, our winter guests return home to nest.
Eagle Etiquette
Winter is all about survival for wildlife and every animal needs the necessary calories to make it to the warmer months. That’s why it is important to maintain a distance of 300 yards when bird watching or 100 yards in a vehicle. You should also leash pets, which can easily scare wildlife.
Give each other space too. About 6-feet to be exact. Trails can become congested and our favorite outdoor places crowded, so bring masks and hand sanitizer.
