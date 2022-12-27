A group of stars from the Columbia Gorge will once again take the dance floor by storm as the ninth annual Dancing With The Gorge Stars (DWTGS) competition returns to The Dalles High School at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

Like every year, the event is being put on by Mid-Columbia Community Concert Association (MCCCA) and will feature six “stars” from around the Gorge. This year’s contestants will be Carmen Myers, Adolfo Mollinedo, David Wring, Tara Pray, Hilda Nelson and Mike Nagel. For more information about DWTGS and the Gorge stars, visit mccac.info.

