Mount Adams Ministerial Association Benefit Yard Sale
The Mount Adams Ministerial Association will host a yard sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday Sept. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 3 at the Trout Lake Abbey, located at 46 Stoller Road in Trout Lake. Proceeds from the sale will benefit Washington Gorge Action Programs.
Donations can be dropped off between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30 or between noon and 2 p.m on Thursday, Aug. 31 at the White Salmon United Methodist Church, located at 341 N. Main Ave in White Salmon. Donations can also be accepted at the Trout Lake Abbey between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 30 or between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Aug. 31. Please bring donations to the large covered patio and enter between the two stone lions.
Nan Fischer Book Signing at Waucoma
Waucoma Bookstore, located at 212 Oak St. in Hood River, is hosting local Hood River author Nan Fischer for a book signing from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday Sept. 1. Fischer will be signing her new book The Book of Silver Linings.
Barlow Trail Rendezvous Day
On Saturday, Sept. 2, Wamic will be celebrating the 30-year anniversary of their Barlow Road Rendezvous Day. The event will start with a breakfast at 7:30 a.m., followed by a quilt show at 8 a.m.
Throughout the day, there will be children’s games, basket weaving, a petting zoo and flutist James Greeley at the Historical Stock Prarie Schoolhouse, and a parade down Wamic Market Road at 11 a.m. The event will also feature live music and a chili cook-off starting at noon, and grass car races beginning at 7 p.m.
The Dalles Art Center is hosting “The Art of Diamonds and Denim” on Saturday, Sept. 16 at The Pines Estate in The Dalles, located at 5450 Mill Creek Road. The event will feature line dancing, starting at 6:30 p.m., as well as hors d’oeuvres, dessert, wines from The Pines, local beers and other non-alcoholic beverages. Attendees are encouraged to dress for the theme with western wear, sequins and all jean everything. There will be two Best Dressed contests throughout the night.
The event is 21+, and will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 and available online at https://shorturl.at/oz369.
