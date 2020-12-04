thumbnail_lettertosantacrop.jpg

This year, Columbia Gorge News is inviting kids in our communities to write a virtual letter to Santa. Kids are encouraged to make a drawing and handwrite a letter; upload using the form at http://bit.ly/gorgesantamail. The form is mobile-friendly and images can be easily captured and sent with a cell phone. Submissions will be put up on our website at www.columbiagorgenews.com.

