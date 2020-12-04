This year, Columbia Gorge News is inviting kids in our communities to write a virtual letter to Santa. Kids are encouraged to make a drawing and handwrite a letter; upload using the form at http://bit.ly/gorgesantamail. The form is mobile-friendly and images can be easily captured and sent with a cell phone. Submissions will be put up on our website at www.columbiagorgenews.com.
This year our dine and drink business locations throughout the Gorge have suffered with closures. You can help support your favorites by purchasing take out and gift cards. Many of these business will offer curb-side delivery and some will deliver to your home. Let’s keep the Gorge going strong!
