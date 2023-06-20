THE GORGE — Support local museums as they rebound from recent pandemic closures and explore the cultural bounty along both sides of the Columbia River Gorge by purchasing the Columbia Gorge Museums Pass.
The Columbia Gorge Museums Pass, $99, provides admission for up to four people during one visit at each of 10 participating museums, representing a combined retail value of $356.
Participating museums in the Gorge are:
- Cascade Locks Historical Museum, Cascade Locks
- Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, The Dalles
- Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center Museum, Stevenson
- History Museum of Hood River County, Hood River
- Maryhill Museum of Art, Goldendale
- Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum, Hood River
- SAGE Center, Boardman
- Sherman County Historical Museum, Moro
- Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, Pendleton
- Two Rivers Heritage Museum, Washougal
